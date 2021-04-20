Io Shirai Taking Some Time Off From WWE Television?

Io Shirai could be done with WWE for a while.

During the main event of night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Shirai lost the NXT women’s championship to Raquel Gonzalez. Up until that point Shirai had held the title for 304 days, winning it all the way back in June 2020.

In an interview with Beth Phoenix on tonight's NXT on USA Network, when Phoenix asked her what is next, Shirai seemed to indicate she will be taking some time out before being interrupted by Franky Monet.

Here is what she said:

"Rest. I defended my title for over 300 days. My body needs time so I can comeback, overcome the challenge of Raquel Gonzalez and take back my... (interrupted)"

Monet said she will fill Shirai’s shoes while she is gone.