WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

Io Shirai Taking Some Time Off From WWE Television?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2021

Io Shirai Taking Some Time Off From WWE Television?

Io Shirai could be done with WWE for a while.

During the main event of night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Shirai lost the NXT women’s championship to Raquel Gonzalez. Up until that point Shirai had held the title for 304 days, winning it all the way back in June 2020. 

In an interview with Beth Phoenix on tonight's NXT on USA Network, when Phoenix asked her what is next, Shirai seemed to indicate she will be taking some time out before being interrupted by Franky Monet.

Here is what she said: 

"Rest. I defended my title for over 300 days. My body needs time so I can comeback, overcome the challenge of Raquel Gonzalez and take back my... (interrupted)"

Monet said she will fill Shirai’s shoes while she is gone.


>>> Jump To Comments

Get WNS News Notifications/Alerts!

Tags: #wwe #wwenxt #io shirai
https://wrestlr.me/67796/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 20
Kurt Angle Reveals If He's Talked To AEW, Something Is Coming With WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on Hannibal TV during which he talked about his current relationship with WWE and if he has had talks with AEW. "Well my relationship with WWE is rea[...]
Apr 20 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on Hannibal TV during which he talked about his current relationship with WWE and if he has had talks with AEW. "Well my relationship with WWE is rea[...]
Apr 20
Samoa Joe Debunks A Rumor About Himself Dating Back To 2008
In a Twitter posting, former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe has debunked the rumor that he suffered a tailbone injury at the TNA Bound For Glory 2008 pay-per-view. During that event, Joe had a nasty landing[...]
Apr 20 - In a Twitter posting, former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe has debunked the rumor that he suffered a tailbone injury at the TNA Bound For Glory 2008 pay-per-view. During that event, Joe had a nasty landing[...]
Apr 20
Watch A Video Clip Of Mick Foley On Pawn Stars
WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley made a special appearance on last night’s episode of Pawn Stars on the History to authenticate an autographed Mankind mask and shirt. Check out a clip of Foley on t[...]
Apr 20 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley made a special appearance on last night’s episode of Pawn Stars on the History to authenticate an autographed Mankind mask and shirt. Check out a clip of Foley on t[...]
Apr 20
King Mo Returns To Action Tomorrow On MLW Fusion
MLW issues the following: King Mo in action tomorrow on FUSION Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced King Mo (corner[...]
Apr 20 - MLW issues the following: King Mo in action tomorrow on FUSION Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced King Mo (corner[...]
Apr 20
6-Man Tag Match and More Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT
On tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, a number of big matches were announced for next week's episode. Bronson Reed will have the opportunity to win the NXT North American Title match vs. Johnny Gargan[...]
Apr 20 - On tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, a number of big matches were announced for next week's episode. Bronson Reed will have the opportunity to win the NXT North American Title match vs. Johnny Gargan[...]
Apr 20
Io Shirai Taking Some Time Off From WWE Television?
Io Shirai could be done with WWE for a while. During the main event of night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Shirai lost the NXT women’s championship to Raquel Gonzalez. Up until that [...]
Apr 20 - Io Shirai could be done with WWE for a while. During the main event of night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Shirai lost the NXT women’s championship to Raquel Gonzalez. Up until that [...]

Apr 20
Sarray Victorious In Her NXT Debut But Things Turned Sour
Sarray has finally arrived in NXT.  Her debut with the company was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she actually signed back in February 2020, but could not travel to the U.S. so WWE allowe[...]
Apr 20 - Sarray has finally arrived in NXT.  Her debut with the company was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she actually signed back in February 2020, but could not travel to the U.S. so WWE allowe[...]
Apr 20
Jim Ross Says AEW Is Planning To Resume 'Pretty Aggressive' Touring In July
AEW has been filming television from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many can't wait for AEW to get back on the road. In some positive news r[...]
Apr 20 - AEW has been filming television from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many can't wait for AEW to get back on the road. In some positive news r[...]
Apr 20
The Rock Buys A Mansion For $27.8 million, Steve Austin Sells His Home 3.4 Million
The Rock and Steve Austin both made a lot of money during the high of The Attitude Era in the 90s and early 00s, both also went on to have successful careers outside of WWE making even more money. As [...]
Apr 20 - The Rock and Steve Austin both made a lot of money during the high of The Attitude Era in the 90s and early 00s, both also went on to have successful careers outside of WWE making even more money. As [...]
Apr 20
Sarray’s WWE NXT Debut Match Opponent Revealed
Sarray is set to make her much anticipated WWE NXT debut tonight on USA Network. WWE has announced that Sarray will go head-to-head with Zoey Stark in her debut match. Below is the updated card: - [...]
Apr 20 - Sarray is set to make her much anticipated WWE NXT debut tonight on USA Network. WWE has announced that Sarray will go head-to-head with Zoey Stark in her debut match. Below is the updated card: - [...]
Apr 20
Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Falls Back Below 2 Million
Monday's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw its viewership take a dip on last Monday’s episode which was the post-WrestleMania edition of the flagship broadcast. This week, Showbuzz Daily is r[...]
Apr 20 - Monday's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw its viewership take a dip on last Monday’s episode which was the post-WrestleMania edition of the flagship broadcast. This week, Showbuzz Daily is r[...]

Apr 20
CM Punk Slams WWE Television, Calls It 'Awful'
During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of SI.com, CM Punk revealed why he’s not interested in returning to WWE. “I’ve said no before in interviews. I’m not fishing for[...]
Apr 20 - During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of SI.com, CM Punk revealed why he’s not interested in returning to WWE. “I’ve said no before in interviews. I’m not fishing for[...]
Apr 20
WWE Announces Two New Hires For Their Senior Leadership Team
WWE issued the following press release: WWE® NAMES CHRIS LEGENTIL HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS, SCOTT ZANGHELLINI HEAD OF REVENUE STRATEGY AND DEVELOPMENT STAMFORD, Conn., April 20, 2021 &ndash[...]
Apr 20 - WWE issued the following press release: WWE® NAMES CHRIS LEGENTIL HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS, SCOTT ZANGHELLINI HEAD OF REVENUE STRATEGY AND DEVELOPMENT STAMFORD, Conn., April 20, 2021 &ndash[...]
Apr 20
Title Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT On USA Network
New WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will defend his title in an Open Challenge on tonight’s episode on USA Network. Kushida was previously announced to be holding a Championship Celebrat[...]
Apr 20 - New WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will defend his title in an Open Challenge on tonight’s episode on USA Network. Kushida was previously announced to be holding a Championship Celebrat[...]
Apr 20
How Many Fans Actually Attended WWE WrestleMania 37?
WrestleMania 37 was WWE's first ticketed event since the pandemic started, and all things considered, it pulled in some big money for the company. The attendance revenues totaled $6.2 million accordi[...]
Apr 20 - WrestleMania 37 was WWE's first ticketed event since the pandemic started, and all things considered, it pulled in some big money for the company. The attendance revenues totaled $6.2 million accordi[...]
Apr 20
Keith Lee Tells His Fans To 'Worry Not' Amid Concerns For Absent WWE Star
Keith Lee has not been seen on WWE TV since early February, and fans have naturally been worried. One good sign that Lee's status with WWE is okay, is the fact he wasn't released with the other WWE t[...]
Apr 20 - Keith Lee has not been seen on WWE TV since early February, and fans have naturally been worried. One good sign that Lee's status with WWE is okay, is the fact he wasn't released with the other WWE t[...]
Apr 20
AEW Star Anthony Bowens Opens Up About Being A Gay Professional Wrestler
After coming out as bisexual during a YouTube video with his boyfriend a few years ago, professional wrestler Anthony Bowens went on to reveal that he solely identifies as gay in 2019. At the time, i[...]
Apr 20 - After coming out as bisexual during a YouTube video with his boyfriend a few years ago, professional wrestler Anthony Bowens went on to reveal that he solely identifies as gay in 2019. At the time, i[...]
Apr 20
Chris Masters Was Once Considered To Become The Youngest WWE Champion In History
Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. Check out the highlights below. On a possible WWE Return: “I’ve been out of the company since 2011. I&rsq[...]
Apr 20 - Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. Check out the highlights below. On a possible WWE Return: “I’ve been out of the company since 2011. I&rsq[...]
Apr 20
12 Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark On YouTube
AEW presents another edition of Dark tonight, which will air tonight at 7 pm ET on their official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the advertised card for the action-packed show. - Billy Gunn vs. Andrew[...]
Apr 20 - AEW presents another edition of Dark tonight, which will air tonight at 7 pm ET on their official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the advertised card for the action-packed show. - Billy Gunn vs. Andrew[...]
Apr 20
Preview For Tonight's Episode WWE NXT On USA Network
Below is the final card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center airing live on the USA Network:  - Sarray (Sareee) makes her NXT debut. - Ne[...]
Apr 20 - Below is the final card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center airing live on the USA Network:  - Sarray (Sareee) makes her NXT debut. - Ne[...]
Apr 20
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Successful Knee Replacement Surgery
On Monday, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco underwent a total knee replacement and we're pleased to report all went well and he is now recovering. Brisco has the procedure carried out at the St. Josep[...]
Apr 20 - On Monday, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco underwent a total knee replacement and we're pleased to report all went well and he is now recovering. Brisco has the procedure carried out at the St. Josep[...]
Apr 20
Former WWE Tag Team Champion Retires From The Ring
Former WWE Superstar Kenn Doane has officially announced his retirement from the ring. Doane is best known to WWE fans as Kenny Dykstra of The Spirit Squad and a former one-time WWE Tag Team Champion[...]
Apr 20 - Former WWE Superstar Kenn Doane has officially announced his retirement from the ring. Doane is best known to WWE fans as Kenny Dykstra of The Spirit Squad and a former one-time WWE Tag Team Champion[...]
Apr 20
Randy Orton Reportedly Suffers A Shoulder Injury On WWE Raw
As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Randy Orton up against Riddle. The two Superstars fought a very good match with lots of back and forth action, leading to Riddle picking up the surprise win after he reve[...]
Apr 20 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Randy Orton up against Riddle. The two Superstars fought a very good match with lots of back and forth action, leading to Riddle picking up the surprise win after he reve[...]
Apr 20
Five Years Ago Today We Lost The 'The Ninth Wonder of the World' Chyna
On this day five years ago, we received the sad news that we lost “The Ninth Wonder of the World” Chyna (Joan Laurer) at the age of 46 from an alcohol and drug overdose. The data of her de[...]
Apr 20 - On this day five years ago, we received the sad news that we lost “The Ninth Wonder of the World” Chyna (Joan Laurer) at the age of 46 from an alcohol and drug overdose. The data of her de[...]
Apr 20
WWE Seemingly Dealing With Another COVID-19 Outbreak Among Talent
WWE could be in the midst of another COVID outbreak.  During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez couldn't confirm 100% that this is the case, but given last week's Raw was "short"[...]
Apr 20 - WWE could be in the midst of another COVID outbreak.  During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez couldn't confirm 100% that this is the case, but given last week's Raw was "short"[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π