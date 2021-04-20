Sarray Victorious In Her NXT Debut But Things Turned Sour

Sarray has finally arrived in NXT.

Her debut with the company was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she actually signed back in February 2020, but could not travel to the U.S. so WWE allowed her to continue wrestling in Japan.

During Tuesday's NXT episode on USA Network, Sarry (Sareee) was victorious over Zoey Stark in her debut singles match.

She scored the victory with a modified Saito suplex on Stark.

Following the match, Stark and Sarray hugged as a show of respect, but things turned bad when Toni Storm attacked Stark, seemingly not over losing her at the recent NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event.