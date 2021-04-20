Jim Ross Says AEW Is Planning To Resume 'Pretty Aggressive' Touring In July

The AEW website lists the following dates for AEW Dynamite tapings outside of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL-

"It looks like we’re going back on the road pretty aggressively, beginning in July. Getting back in front of a live audience is a blessing. I can’t wait."

In some positive news regarding the situation, AEW commentator Jim Ross noted on his podcast that the promotion is gearing up to return to the road with a ‘pretty aggressive’ touring schedule starting in July 2021.

AEW has been filming television from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many can't wait for AEW to get back on the road.

