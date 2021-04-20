The Rock Buys A Mansion For $27.8 million, Steve Austin Sells His Home 3.4 Million

The Rock and Steve Austin both made a lot of money during the high of The Attitude Era in the 90s and early 00s, both also went on to have successful careers outside of WWE making even more money. As you can imagine they both have some impressive homes.

According to Bleacher Report, Steve Austin sold his house in Marina del Rey, California for $3.40 million, which he purchased in 2007 for $1.97 million. He has made lots of improvements to it over the years.

Austin has moved on the same street in another house which he already purchased in 2017 for $1.49 million.

The Rock a considerably more wealthy man thanks to his Hollywood career purchased a new mansion in Beverly Hills for $27.8 million! The property was sold to Dwayne by Hollywood actor Paul Resier of Stranger Things.

The home boasts 11 bathrooms, 6 bedrooms, and a whole host of celebrity neighbors such as Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart and more!

You can check out photos of The Rock's new home here.