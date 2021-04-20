12 Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark On YouTube

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Apr 20 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on Hannibal TV during which he talked about his current relationship with WWE and if he has had talks with AEW. "Well my relationship with WWE is rea[...]
Apr 20 - In a Twitter posting, former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe has debunked the rumor that he suffered a tailbone injury at the TNA Bound For Glory 2008 pay-per-view. During that event, Joe had a nasty landing[...]
Apr 20 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley made a special appearance on last night’s episode of Pawn Stars on the History to authenticate an autographed Mankind mask and shirt. Check out a clip of Foley on t[...]
Apr 20 - On tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, a number of big matches were announced for next week's episode. Bronson Reed will have the opportunity to win the NXT North American Title match vs. Johnny Gargan[...]
Apr 20 - Io Shirai could be done with WWE for a while. During the main event of night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Shirai lost the NXT women’s championship to Raquel Gonzalez. Up until that [...]
Apr 20 - Sarray has finally arrived in NXT. Her debut with the company was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she actually signed back in February 2020, but could not travel to the U.S. so WWE allowe[...]
Apr 20 - AEW has been filming television from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many can't wait for AEW to get back on the road. In some positive news r[...]
Apr 20 - The Rock and Steve Austin both made a lot of money during the high of The Attitude Era in the 90s and early 00s, both also went on to have successful careers outside of WWE making even more money. As [...]
Apr 20 - Sarray is set to make her much anticipated WWE NXT debut tonight on USA Network. WWE has announced that Sarray will go head-to-head with Zoey Stark in her debut match. Below is the updated card: - [...]
Apr 20 - Monday's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw its viewership take a dip on last Monday’s episode which was the post-WrestleMania edition of the flagship broadcast. This week, Showbuzz Daily is r[...]
Apr 20 - WWE issued the following press release: WWE® NAMES CHRIS LEGENTIL HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS, SCOTT ZANGHELLINI HEAD OF REVENUE STRATEGY AND DEVELOPMENT STAMFORD, Conn., April 20, 2021 &ndash[...]
Apr 20 - New WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will defend his title in an Open Challenge on tonight’s episode on USA Network. Kushida was previously announced to be holding a Championship Celebrat[...]
Apr 20 - WrestleMania 37 was WWE's first ticketed event since the pandemic started, and all things considered, it pulled in some big money for the company. The attendance revenues totaled $6.2 million accordi[...]
Apr 20 - Keith Lee has not been seen on WWE TV since early February, and fans have naturally been worried. One good sign that Lee's status with WWE is okay, is the fact he wasn't released with the other WWE t[...]
Apr 20 - After coming out as bisexual during a YouTube video with his boyfriend a few years ago, professional wrestler Anthony Bowens went on to reveal that he solely identifies as gay in 2019. At the time, i[...]
Apr 20 - AEW presents another edition of Dark tonight, which will air tonight at 7 pm ET on their official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the advertised card for the action-packed show. - Billy Gunn vs. Andrew[...]
Apr 20 - On Monday, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco underwent a total knee replacement and we're pleased to report all went well and he is now recovering. Brisco has the procedure carried out at the St. Josep[...]
Apr 20 - Former WWE Superstar Kenn Doane has officially announced his retirement from the ring. Doane is best known to WWE fans as Kenny Dykstra of The Spirit Squad and a former one-time WWE Tag Team Champion[...]
Apr 20 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Randy Orton up against Riddle. The two Superstars fought a very good match with lots of back and forth action, leading to Riddle picking up the surprise win after he reve[...]
Apr 20 - On this day five years ago, we received the sad news that we lost “The Ninth Wonder of the World” Chyna (Joan Laurer) at the age of 46 from an alcohol and drug overdose. The data of her de[...]
Apr 20 - WWE could be in the midst of another COVID outbreak. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez couldn't confirm 100% that this is the case, but given last week's Raw was "short"[...]