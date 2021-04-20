Former WWE Tag Team Champion Retires From The Ring
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2021
Former WWE Superstar Kenn Doane has officially announced his retirement from the ring.
Doane is best known to WWE fans as Kenny Dykstra of The Spirit Squad and a former one-time WWE Tag Team Champion. Doane revealed the news on his Twitter this morning. He tweeted:
"I’ve decided to retire from in ring wrestling. When I started at 13 I thought I’d retire at 40. But smart investments overtime have allowed me to be done now. I’m in my prime, and that will go towards my family and being a father. Thanks to the fans who stuck by me"
Doane was under contract to WWE between 2005-2009, and returned briefly in 2016.
