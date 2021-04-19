T-Bar and Mace Unmasked On Monday's WWE Raw

Retribution recently disbanded and it looks like the masks are going as well.

During Monday's WWE Raw, Mace and T-Bar went up against Drew McIntyre. At one point in the match, Braun Strowman ran down for the save after McIntyre was being beat down.

The match was then changed to a tag match, and during that match, McIntyre ripped off Mace’s mask and hit him with it. The referee called for the bell, with the former Retribution members picking up a DQ win.

If that wasn't enough, Strowman delivered a shoulderblock on T-Bar and tore off his mask!