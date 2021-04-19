Damien Priest Said He Taught Bad Bunny How To Do The Canadian Destroyer

Many fans didn't expect Bad Bunny to turn out as good as he did, and he showed his detractors otherwise at WrestleMania 37.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Priest revealed that he taught Bad Bunny how to perform the move safely and without harming himself or the other superstar. He also said the move was a last minute addition to the match.

"I remember I showed him a video, because he knew what the move was and I was trying to explain to him how to do it. And I'm actually like, 'What do you think?' He was like, 'I don't know man. Wrestlemania's tomorrow. You want me to do that?' And I was like, 'It'd be really sweet if you could,'" he said. "I knew he was going to surprise people. Like I've been working with him since the week before Royal Rumble. We've been in the ring every single week. He put it the work and I know, cause I was there. I watched him, I watched him go through pain. I watched him bleed. I watched him struggle to stand up and I also watched him say, 'Let's do that again. Let's keep going. No, no, let's go, let's go.' And not quit. You know, every single week we had our time that we had booked at the Performance Center and then he would create extra time and ask for extra time, like before RAW. We would even go to SmackDowns just to work out and then leave."

Both were nervous about heading into their first WrestleManias.