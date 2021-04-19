MLW Is Coming to Vice TV This Spring

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
MLW revealed they will debut on Vice TV in the spring, with no exact date given, but this ends weeks of speculation regarding a television deal.
MLW Fusion airs every Wednesday night on YouTube and Fubo Sports. The show also airs on DAZN, beIN SPORTS, and the Roku Channel. It will be interesting to see if Fusion moves over to Vice or they introduce a new show.
Vince TV currently is the broadcast for the highly popular Dark Side Of The Ring series, which has been their highest-rated show. It seems they're happy to introduce more wrestling to their network.
Apr 19 - Major League Wrestling is heading to Vice TV. MLW revealed they will debut on Vice TV in the spring, with no exact date given, but this ends weeks of speculation regarding a television deal. MLW Fus[...]
Apr 19 - WWE has announced a new segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA Network. New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will be featured in a special Championship Celebration on the show. Last wee[...]
Apr 19 - Vince McMahon has reportedly made several big creative changes to tonight’s Raw broadcast which will go live at the top of the hour on USA Network. Fightful is reporting that McMahon arrived "s[...]
Apr 19 - Chris Jericho revealed on Instagram today that the Inner Circle will be appearing on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite and they’ve got a lot to say. He posted: "Stoked to hang with the #Inne[...]
Batista Comments On His Retirement Status Former WWE Superstar Batista commented on his retirement during an appearance for Justice Con. The former WWE Champion said: "Don’t put that out there, people will jump all over that [laughs]. [...]
Kalisto Makes Website To Accept Bookings Kalisto is seeming to go back to his old Samuray del Sol name on the indie scene. He recently made an update on his official website, and he included a countdown click which is set to July 14th[...]
Another WWE Superstar Has Switched Brands WWE has moved another name from Raw to SmackDown. We reported earlier that WWE had moved Mia Yim aka Reckoning from the red to the blue brand. In a further update, POST Wrestling is reporting that Sl[...]
Apr 19 - As reported last week, Chelsea Green was released from her WWE contract. In an interview with Fightful following her release, she revealed that she was originally planned to become Charlotte Flair&rs[...]
Apr 19 - During last week's WWE releases, Mojo Rawley was let go from the company. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE at one stage had plans to make Rawley the next Goldberg: "He was highly touted as a[...]
Apr 19 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, current Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin reflected back on his embarrassing fan moment with AJ Styles. Back in 2014, a young 17-year old Austin pa[...]
Apr 19 - WWE added a further 10 episodes of WWE Superstars to Peacock. Superstars 01/15/1994 [Duration: 00:46:54] The Undertaker builds what Yokozuna fears most. Lex Luger looks to slam the massive Bastion B[...]
WWE Superstar Moves Brands WWE has moved Mia Yim from the Raw brand to SmackDown, according to PWInsider. Yim had been apart part of the Retribution group which recently broke up. There is no word on when she will debut on the[...]
Adnan Virk On How He Was Hired By WWE Adnan Virk is the brand new RAW commentary person for WWE, and he discussed how he ended up getting the position and much more on Bommer in the Morning. On how he landed the job: “The brain [...]
Apr 19 - Karrion Kross responded to some WWE fans over social media this weekend, and one person asked who he wished to have a match with. A person of interest was John Cena, and Kross said that he could retir[...]
Apr 18 - Sami Zayn revealed he pitched for SummerSlam 2019 against WWE Hall OF Famer X-Pac, who has since responded with a tease for a potential return to the ring if the fans want it. Sami Zayn went up again[...]
Apr 18 - During an Ask Kurt Anything segment of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed he was originally planned to be the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion. Vince McMahon however changed[...]
Mickie James Comments On What She Plans To Do Next Mickie James was released from her WWE contract last week. James had reportedly wanted to return to the ring but it seemed the company had no plans for her to do so and let her go. James a short stat[...]
Apr 18 - Cinta De Oro, better known as former WWE Superstar Sin Cara recently spoke to Inside the Ropes during which he revealed that WWE sent him to anger management classes following a number of backstage al[...]
Darby Allin Announced For Comic Con Revolution The following was issued: AEW TNT CHAMPION DARBY ALLIN COMES TO CCRONT21! More Guests Announced EVERY TWO WEEKS! This December 18 & 19, 2021 Comic Con Revolution (#CCROnt) welcomes All Elite Wr[...]
Apr 18 - As reported last week a number of WWE Superstars were released from their contracts, those names included Samoa Joe, Tucker, Billie Kaye, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Kalisto, Wesley Blake, Bo Dallas, [...]