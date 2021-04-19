Vince McMahon Makes Big Changes To Tonight's Raw, Match No Longer Taking Place

Vince McMahon has reportedly made several big creative changes to tonight’s Raw broadcast which will go live at the top of the hour on USA Network.

Fightful is reporting that McMahon arrived "significantly late" to Monday’s creative team meeting and then proceeded to make changes as per usual.

The company is now no longer advertising Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman for the show despite heavily hyping the match all week long. The only two things advertised for the broadcast are, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre seeking answers from MVP.

It will be interesting to see if anything else gets changed.