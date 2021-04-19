Ace Austin Reflects On An Embarrassing Moment When He First Met AJ Styles

"For $20 I got a photo of me and AJ Styles in the ring when I went to an Impact Show in 2014. I had never been in a ring before that. As soon as I stepped on the canvas, it was like nothing I stepped on before. I lost my balance, total fail."

WWE Announces Suspension And $100,000 Fine For Charlotte Flair

WWE has announced an indefinite suspension for Charlotte Flair following Monday's Raw on USA Network. She has also been issued with a fine of $100,000, both are storyline related. As tonight's Raw co[...] Apr 19 - WWE has announced an indefinite suspension for Charlotte Flair following Monday's Raw on USA Network. She has also been issued with a fine of $100,000, both are storyline related. As tonight's Raw co[...]

T-Bar and Mace Unmasked On Monday's WWE Raw

Retribution recently disbanded and it looks like the masks are going as well. During Monday's WWE Raw, Mace and T-Bar went up against Drew McIntyre. At one point in the match, Braun Strowman ran down[...] Apr 19 - Retribution recently disbanded and it looks like the masks are going as well. During Monday's WWE Raw, Mace and T-Bar went up against Drew McIntyre. At one point in the match, Braun Strowman ran down[...]

Damien Priest Said He Taught Bad Bunny How To Do The Canadian Destroyer

Many fans didn't expect Bad Bunny to turn out as good as he did, and he showed his detractors otherwise at WrestleMania 37. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Priest revealed that he taught Bad Bunny how to pe[...] Apr 19 - Many fans didn't expect Bad Bunny to turn out as good as he did, and he showed his detractors otherwise at WrestleMania 37. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Priest revealed that he taught Bad Bunny how to pe[...]

Riddle Shocks WWE Fans With A Surprise Win Over Randy Orton On Raw

BRO! Riddle and Randy Orton went head-to-head on this week’s episode of WWE Raw on USA Network. In a shocking conclusion, Riddle came away with a win in what was a very good match. Given Orton[...] Apr 19 - BRO! Riddle and Randy Orton went head-to-head on this week’s episode of WWE Raw on USA Network. In a shocking conclusion, Riddle came away with a win in what was a very good match. Given Orton[...]

MLW Is Coming to Vice TV This Spring

Major League Wrestling is heading to Vice TV. MLW revealed they will debut on Vice TV in the spring, with no exact date given, but this ends weeks of speculation regarding a television deal. MLW Fus[...] Apr 19 - Major League Wrestling is heading to Vice TV. MLW revealed they will debut on Vice TV in the spring, with no exact date given, but this ends weeks of speculation regarding a television deal. MLW Fus[...]

Tony Khan On Last Week's AEW Dynamite Viewership Success

WarnerMedia issued the following: TNT’s AEW: DYNAMITE achieved great numbers during last Wednesday’s episode on April 14, which ranked as the show’s most watched episode s[...] Apr 19 - WarnerMedia issued the following: TNT’s AEW: DYNAMITE achieved great numbers during last Wednesday’s episode on April 14, which ranked as the show’s most watched episode s[...]

Championship Celebration Announced For Tuesday's WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA Network. New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will be featured in a special Championship Celebration on the show. Last wee[...] Apr 19 - WWE has announced a new segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA Network. New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will be featured in a special Championship Celebration on the show. Last wee[...]

Vince McMahon Makes Big Changes To Tonight's Raw, Match No Longer Taking Place

Vince McMahon has reportedly made several big creative changes to tonight’s Raw broadcast which will go live at the top of the hour on USA Network. Fightful is reporting that McMahon arrived "s[...] Apr 19 - Vince McMahon has reportedly made several big creative changes to tonight’s Raw broadcast which will go live at the top of the hour on USA Network. Fightful is reporting that McMahon arrived "s[...]

A New Segment Announced For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho revealed on Instagram today that the Inner Circle will be appearing on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite and they’ve got a lot to say. He posted: "Stoked to hang with the #Inne[...] Apr 19 - Chris Jericho revealed on Instagram today that the Inner Circle will be appearing on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite and they’ve got a lot to say. He posted: "Stoked to hang with the #Inne[...]

Batista Comments On His Retirement Status

Former WWE Superstar Batista commented on his retirement during an appearance for Justice Con. The former WWE Champion said: "Don’t put that out there, people will jump all over that [laughs]. [...] Apr 19 - Former WWE Superstar Batista commented on his retirement during an appearance for Justice Con. The former WWE Champion said: "Don’t put that out there, people will jump all over that [laughs]. [...]

Kalisto Makes Website To Accept Bookings

Kalisto is seeming to go back to his old Samuray del Sol name on the indie scene. He recently made an update on his official website, and he included a countdown click which is set to July 14th[...] Apr 19 - Kalisto is seeming to go back to his old Samuray del Sol name on the indie scene. He recently made an update on his official website, and he included a countdown click which is set to July 14th[...]

Another WWE Superstar Has Switched Brands

WWE has moved another name from Raw to SmackDown. We reported earlier that WWE had moved Mia Yim aka Reckoning from the red to the blue brand. In a further update, POST Wrestling is reporting that Sl[...] Apr 19 - WWE has moved another name from Raw to SmackDown. We reported earlier that WWE had moved Mia Yim aka Reckoning from the red to the blue brand. In a further update, POST Wrestling is reporting that Sl[...]

Chelsea Green Reveals What WWE Had Originally Planned For

As reported last week, Chelsea Green was released from her WWE contract. In an interview with Fightful following her release, she revealed that she was originally planned to become Charlotte Flair&rs[...] Apr 19 - As reported last week, Chelsea Green was released from her WWE contract. In an interview with Fightful following her release, she revealed that she was originally planned to become Charlotte Flair&rs[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstar Was Once Considered The Next Goldberg

During last week's WWE releases, Mojo Rawley was let go from the company. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE at one stage had plans to make Rawley the next Goldberg: "He was highly touted as a[...] Apr 19 - During last week's WWE releases, Mojo Rawley was let go from the company. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE at one stage had plans to make Rawley the next Goldberg: "He was highly touted as a[...]

More Classic WWF Superstars Episodes Added To Peacock

WWE added a further 10 episodes of WWE Superstars to Peacock. Superstars 01/15/1994 [Duration: 00:46:54] The Undertaker builds what Yokozuna fears most. Lex Luger looks to slam the massive Bastion B[...] Apr 19 - WWE added a further 10 episodes of WWE Superstars to Peacock. Superstars 01/15/1994 [Duration: 00:46:54] The Undertaker builds what Yokozuna fears most. Lex Luger looks to slam the massive Bastion B[...]

WWE Superstar Moves Brands

WWE has moved Mia Yim from the Raw brand to SmackDown, according to PWInsider. Yim had been apart part of the Retribution group which recently broke up. There is no word on when she will debut on the[...] Apr 19 - WWE has moved Mia Yim from the Raw brand to SmackDown, according to PWInsider. Yim had been apart part of the Retribution group which recently broke up. There is no word on when she will debut on the[...]

Adnan Virk On How He Was Hired By WWE

Adnan Virk is the brand new RAW commentary person for WWE, and he discussed how he ended up getting the position and much more on Bommer in the Morning. On how he landed the job: “The brain [...] Apr 19 - Adnan Virk is the brand new RAW commentary person for WWE, and he discussed how he ended up getting the position and much more on Bommer in the Morning. On how he landed the job: “The brain [...]

John Cena Posts Photo After Karrion Kross Says He'll Retire Cena

Karrion Kross responded to some WWE fans over social media this weekend, and one person asked who he wished to have a match with. A person of interest was John Cena, and Kross said that he could retir[...] Apr 19 - Karrion Kross responded to some WWE fans over social media this weekend, and one person asked who he wished to have a match with. A person of interest was John Cena, and Kross said that he could retir[...]

Sami Zayn Pitched To Wrestle X-Pac At SummerSlam 2019, X-Pac Teases Return

Sami Zayn revealed he pitched for SummerSlam 2019 against WWE Hall OF Famer X-Pac, who has since responded with a tease for a potential return to the ring if the fans want it. Sami Zayn went up again[...] Apr 18 - Sami Zayn revealed he pitched for SummerSlam 2019 against WWE Hall OF Famer X-Pac, who has since responded with a tease for a potential return to the ring if the fans want it. Sami Zayn went up again[...]

Kurt Angle Says He Was Originally Planned To Become The First WWE Undisputed Champion

During an Ask Kurt Anything segment of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed he was originally planned to be the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion. Vince McMahon however changed[...] Apr 18 - During an Ask Kurt Anything segment of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed he was originally planned to be the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion. Vince McMahon however changed[...]

Mickie James Comments On What She Plans To Do Next

Mickie James was released from her WWE contract last week. James had reportedly wanted to return to the ring but it seemed the company had no plans for her to do so and let her go. James a short stat[...] Apr 18 - Mickie James was released from her WWE contract last week. James had reportedly wanted to return to the ring but it seemed the company had no plans for her to do so and let her go. James a short stat[...]

Sin Cara Discusses WWE Sending Him To Anger Management Classes

Cinta De Oro, better known as former WWE Superstar Sin Cara recently spoke to Inside the Ropes during which he revealed that WWE sent him to anger management classes following a number of backstage al[...] Apr 18 - Cinta De Oro, better known as former WWE Superstar Sin Cara recently spoke to Inside the Ropes during which he revealed that WWE sent him to anger management classes following a number of backstage al[...]

Darby Allin Announced For Comic Con Revolution

The following was issued: AEW TNT CHAMPION DARBY ALLIN COMES TO CCRONT21! More Guests Announced EVERY TWO WEEKS! This December 18 & 19, 2021 Comic Con Revolution (#CCROnt) welcomes All Elite Wr[...] Apr 18 - The following was issued: AEW TNT CHAMPION DARBY ALLIN COMES TO CCRONT21! More Guests Announced EVERY TWO WEEKS! This December 18 & 19, 2021 Comic Con Revolution (#CCROnt) welcomes All Elite Wr[...]