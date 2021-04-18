Kurt Angle Says He Was Originally Planned To Become The First WWE Undisputed Champion

During an Ask Kurt Anything segment of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed he was originally planned to be the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion.

Vince McMahon however changed his mind and ended up going with Chris Jericho instead, to which Angle agreed.

"I was actually set to win the (Undisputed) title. But Vince McMahon came to me about a week before and said, “Hey, I’m not going to put the title on you. I’m going to put it on Jericho, because he’s red hot right now, he’s working his way up, and he needs this title more than you.” And I agreed with him, so I said “You’re absolutely right. I’d put it on Jericho too if I were you.” So it was considered for me to win the title, but I think Vince went with Jericho because he needed it more and Chris was a red hot babyface at the time. You know, giving him that title just legitimized him more. He deserved it."

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Chris Jericho - Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Vengeance 2001