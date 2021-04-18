Sin Cara Discusses WWE Sending Him To Anger Management Classes

Cinta De Oro, better known as former WWE Superstar Sin Cara recently spoke to Inside the Ropes during which he revealed that WWE sent him to anger management classes following a number of backstage altercations during his time with the company.

“Well, yeah, I got sent to anger management classes, that’s true. That’s very true. Yeah, I got sent to anger management classes. That’s true. And well, I had to do it because I had a couple of altercations throughout my career in the company.

“But, you know, the thing about about us is that, you know, as wrestlers, as performers, we may have a disagreement one day and we can take it out on ourselves and then the next day we’ll be fine. No grudge. Nothing. It was just that spur of the moment. And that’s it.

“I did have a couple scuffles with some of them. But to this day, like me and Sheamus are really good friends, me and Jericho have no problem. Simon Gotch, I wish him the best. We’re not friends, but I wish him the best. I don’t wish him nothing bad. But it was one of those things that sometimes happens. We’re men, we’re in a sport where, you know, you want to be number one, you want to be the best. I understand and I get it. But that is true. I got into anger management classes. And I don’t have an anger problem but I guess it was because I have gone through a few of those things and they just wanted to, in a sense, to see if I if I needed help. I guess. I don’t know.”