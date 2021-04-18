Darby Allin Announced For Comic Con Revolution

The following was issued:

AEW TNT CHAMPION DARBY ALLIN COMES TO CCRONT21!

This December 18 & 19, 2021 Comic Con Revolution (#CCROnt) welcomes All Elite Wrestling’s reigning TNT Champion Darby Allin as our first guest of 2021! Darby will be at CCR both days meeting fans, signing autographs & taking selfies. We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing such an exciting & big guest to The Inland Empire!

Prices for autographs, selfies, combos and more:

Autograph – $40 each (preorder available now!)

Selfie – $40

Autograph & Selfie Combo – $60

Autograph on a Collectible – $60 each

Darby Allin is just the first big guest we will be announcing over the next few months. Writers, artists, authors, cosplayers, voice actors, wrestlers and more will all be joining us this December so grab your tickets now!

Order your tickets and/or autographs today by clicking here.