Some WWE Superstars Unhappy With Booking Prior To Being Released

As reported last week a number of WWE Superstars were released from their contracts, those names included Samoa Joe, Tucker, Billie Kaye, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Kalisto, Wesley Blake, Bo Dallas, and Chelsea Green.

It was reported at the time they were let go due to budget reasons, but new information has come to light suggesting some on that list might have been let go because of recent actions backstage.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that there was somebody on the list who complained about their booking, and another was not happy about being at last weekend’s WrestleMania 37. Meltzer did not indicate who made the complaints but he noted their actions could be the reason they were released from the company.

"There are a couple of people that got cut, and I heard this from two different people. One person was pouting that they weren’t at Wrestlemania, that did not help them, and another person had complained about their booking. When you’re marginal talent that’s not being used, then you complain about it, that didn’t help their cause."