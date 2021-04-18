🔊 WNS Podcast #486 - WrestleMania 37 Review and Budget Cuts

WNS Podcast releases a new episode every Friday. You can find us on the WNS homepage, or at the following links below:

Episode 486 - WrestleMania Review and Budget Cuts - Right before we recorded the show, WWE started cleaning house. What did we think of the releases and Mania? Check it out!

Sami Zayn Pitched To Wrestle X-Pac At SummerSlam 2019, X-Pac Teases Return

Sami Zayn revealed he pitched for SummerSlam 2019 against WWE Hall OF Famer X-Pac, who has since responded with a tease for a potential return to the ring if the fans want it. Sami Zayn went up again[...] Apr 18 - Sami Zayn revealed he pitched for SummerSlam 2019 against WWE Hall OF Famer X-Pac, who has since responded with a tease for a potential return to the ring if the fans want it. Sami Zayn went up again[...]

Kurt Angle Says He Was Originally Planned To Become The First WWE Undisputed Champion

During an Ask Kurt Anything segment of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed he was originally planned to be the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion. Vince McMahon however changed[...] Apr 18 - During an Ask Kurt Anything segment of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed he was originally planned to be the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion. Vince McMahon however changed[...]

Mickie James Comments On What She Plans To Do Next

Mickie James was released from her WWE contract last week. James had reportedly wanted to return to the ring but it seemed the company had no plans for her to do so and let her go. James a short stat[...] Apr 18 - Mickie James was released from her WWE contract last week. James had reportedly wanted to return to the ring but it seemed the company had no plans for her to do so and let her go. James a short stat[...]

Sin Cara Discusses WWE Sending Him To Anger Management Classes

Cinta De Oro, better known as former WWE Superstar Sin Cara recently spoke to Inside the Ropes during which he revealed that WWE sent him to anger management classes following a number of backstage al[...] Apr 18 - Cinta De Oro, better known as former WWE Superstar Sin Cara recently spoke to Inside the Ropes during which he revealed that WWE sent him to anger management classes following a number of backstage al[...]

Darby Allin Announced For Comic Con Revolution

The following was issued: AEW TNT CHAMPION DARBY ALLIN COMES TO CCRONT21! More Guests Announced EVERY TWO WEEKS! This December 18 & 19, 2021 Comic Con Revolution (#CCROnt) welcomes All Elite Wr[...] Apr 18 - The following was issued: AEW TNT CHAMPION DARBY ALLIN COMES TO CCRONT21! More Guests Announced EVERY TWO WEEKS! This December 18 & 19, 2021 Comic Con Revolution (#CCROnt) welcomes All Elite Wr[...]

Some WWE Superstars Unhappy With Booking Prior To Being Released

As reported last week a number of WWE Superstars were released from their contracts, those names included Samoa Joe, Tucker, Billie Kaye, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Kalisto, Wesley Blake, Bo Dallas, [...] Apr 18 - As reported last week a number of WWE Superstars were released from their contracts, those names included Samoa Joe, Tucker, Billie Kaye, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Kalisto, Wesley Blake, Bo Dallas, [...]

Rob Van Dam Discusses Wanting Sabu In The WWE Hall Of Fame

During an interview on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed wanting Sabu to go into the WWE Hall of Fame, which is somewhat controversial give Sabu has burned many bridges[...] Apr 18 - During an interview on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed wanting Sabu to go into the WWE Hall of Fame, which is somewhat controversial give Sabu has burned many bridges[...]

Georgia Smith Discusses British Bulldog’s WWE Icons Special, More

Georgia Smith recently interviewed on Spencer Love’s podcast, during which she discussed her father the British Bulldog’s upcoming WWE Icons special. Highlights below: On her dad’s[...] Apr 18 - Georgia Smith recently interviewed on Spencer Love’s podcast, during which she discussed her father the British Bulldog’s upcoming WWE Icons special. Highlights below: On her dad’s[...]

The Undertaker Discusses Feeling Disappointed About His WrestleMania 33 Match

During a recent interview with Victory of Injury, WWE legend The Undertaker discussed his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, which many at the time thought would be his last. The Deadman a[...] Apr 18 - During a recent interview with Victory of Injury, WWE legend The Undertaker discussed his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, which many at the time thought would be his last. The Deadman a[...]

Possible WWE Creative Direction For Charlotte Flair

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated the direction WWE has for Charlotte Flair, which will likely result in her receiving a Raw Women’s Title match. As[...] Apr 18 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated the direction WWE has for Charlotte Flair, which will likely result in her receiving a Raw Women’s Title match. As[...]

WWE Had Plans For A Female Faction Which Was Nixed

Chelsea Green has given her first interview since being released by WWE last week. Green revealed to Fightful that WWE had plans for Green, Vanessa Borne and Santana Garrett to join forces in a facti[...] Apr 18 - Chelsea Green has given her first interview since being released by WWE last week. Green revealed to Fightful that WWE had plans for Green, Vanessa Borne and Santana Garrett to join forces in a facti[...]

A&E Airing Biography Special Featuring Steve Austin Tonight

A&E will air a documentary special on Steve Austin tonight at 8PM ET. Below is the synopsis: Directed by Jake Rogal and Executive Produced by Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “An[...] Apr 18 - A&E will air a documentary special on Steve Austin tonight at 8PM ET. Below is the synopsis: Directed by Jake Rogal and Executive Produced by Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “An[...]

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara Discusses Lack Of Opportunities In WWE

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara (Cinta De Oro) discussed the lack of opportunities in WWE during a recent interview with Gary Cassidy… “Let me give you a perfect example. Dean Ambrose left[...] Apr 18 - Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara (Cinta De Oro) discussed the lack of opportunities in WWE during a recent interview with Gary Cassidy… “Let me give you a perfect example. Dean Ambrose left[...]

New Matches Announced For Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced some new matches for this week’s episode of Dark: Elevation which will air on the official AEW YouTube on Monday night at 7PM ET. Orange Cassidy will go up against Prince Kai [...] Apr 18 - AEW has announced some new matches for this week’s episode of Dark: Elevation which will air on the official AEW YouTube on Monday night at 7PM ET. Orange Cassidy will go up against Prince Kai [...]

Jim Cornette Gives His Thoughts On Samoa Joe's WWE Release

Durin the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette said he was surprised Samoa Joe was released by WWE last week and feels it could be due to his concussion issues. He had high [...] Apr 18 - Durin the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette said he was surprised Samoa Joe was released by WWE last week and feels it could be due to his concussion issues. He had high [...]

WWE Was Reportedly Short-Handed For Monday's Raw After Mania

This past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw After Mania wasn't as well-received as it has been in the past following WrestleMania. It is also being reported the show was left short-handed. Fightful [...] Apr 17 - This past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw After Mania wasn't as well-received as it has been in the past following WrestleMania. It is also being reported the show was left short-handed. Fightful [...]

Update On Recent WWE Talent Releases

On today's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that several WWE talents who were released on Thursday by the company asked in the days before if they would be let go from the company,[...] Apr 17 - On today's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that several WWE talents who were released on Thursday by the company asked in the days before if they would be let go from the company,[...]

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Viewed As The 'Biggest Narrative In WWE'

WWE sources are reporting that the Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair match on night one of WrestleMania 37 received "universal praise", according to a report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. I[...] Apr 17 - WWE sources are reporting that the Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair match on night one of WrestleMania 37 received "universal praise", according to a report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. I[...]

WWE Is Planning A Live Crowd For SummerSlam 2021

A live crowd in attendance for WWE SummerSlam 2021 is reportedly planned. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported WWE is planning to have fans in attendance for SummerSlam which takes pl[...] Apr 17 - A live crowd in attendance for WWE SummerSlam 2021 is reportedly planned. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported WWE is planning to have fans in attendance for SummerSlam which takes pl[...]

Two Matches and a Segment Announced For Monday's WWE Raw

WWE has officially announced two big matches and a segment for next week's episode of Raw on USA Network. Randy Orton will go up against Braun Strowman and Charlotte Flair will face Asuka. Flair vs. [...] Apr 17 - WWE has officially announced two big matches and a segment for next week's episode of Raw on USA Network. Randy Orton will go up against Braun Strowman and Charlotte Flair will face Asuka. Flair vs. [...]

TNT Championship Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

A new match has been officially announced for next week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. It was announced that the "The New Face Of TNT" Darby Allin will be putting his TNT Championship on the line [...] Apr 17 - A new match has been officially announced for next week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. It was announced that the "The New Face Of TNT" Darby Allin will be putting his TNT Championship on the line [...]

Update On Pat McAfee Becoming New WWE SmackDown Color Commentator

As seen on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX Pat McAfee has a new role as the color commentator of the blue brand. Justin Barrasso of SI.com is reporting that "the current plan is to let McAfee be himsel[...] Apr 17 - As seen on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX Pat McAfee has a new role as the color commentator of the blue brand. Justin Barrasso of SI.com is reporting that "the current plan is to let McAfee be himsel[...]

Ric Flair To Appear At Jake Paul Vs Ben Askren Event In Atlanta

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be making an appearance at the Paul vs Askren event which is airing this Saturday in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “Hope To See Everyone At The [...] Apr 16 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be making an appearance at the Paul vs Askren event which is airing this Saturday in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “Hope To See Everyone At The [...]