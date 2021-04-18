The Undertaker Discusses Feeling Disappointed About His WrestleMania 33 Match

During a recent interview with Victory of Injury, WWE legend The Undertaker discussed his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, which many at the time thought would be his last. The Deadman admitted that he was overweight heading into the match and felt he let people down.

"It was disappointing to me, and I knew in January when I was in the (Royal) Rumble. You could tell I was overweight, I was out of shape, but I knew what they wanted to do. It was important for me to pass the baton on or do what I could for Roman, who’s the next generation. It was just a bad, bad deal. That was probably as honest a moment as you’ll ever see in wrestling. Me taking that hat and coat and putting it in the ring, because I knew at that point I was done.

I was so disappointed. Anything else I’d ever accomplished, I couldn’t think of that. I couldn’t think of WrestleMania 25, Houston with Shawn Michaels, all those thoughts were gone. It was, “You just stunk the joint out and you let a lot of people down."

Listen to the interview below.