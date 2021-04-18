Possible WWE Creative Direction For Charlotte Flair

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated the direction WWE has for Charlotte Flair, which will likely result in her receiving a Raw Women’s Title match.

As previously reported, Flair and Asuka are to have a match on Monday's Raw on USA Network, and the outcome of the match will set the direction.

"If Charlotte Flair and Asuka ends in a non finish then they’re probably going to do a three-way... If Charlotte Flair wins then we will probably get Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, so that’s not a rematch"

Charlotte Flair returns and launches a verbal onslaught on Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Asuka and the entire WWE Universe after missing out on WrestleMania.