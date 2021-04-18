WWE Had Plans For A Female Faction Which Was Nixed

Green signed a three-year deal with the company while she was injured, but the company opted to release her.

She said that they met with WWE creative writers about the idea but it never materialized.

Green revealed to Fightful that WWE had plans for Green, Vanessa Borne and Santana Garrett to join forces in a faction that would be a "Pussycat Dolls meets Charlie’s Angels" type group.

Chelsea Green has given her first interview since being released by WWE last week.

