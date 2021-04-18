Jim Cornette Gives His Thoughts On Samoa Joe's WWE Release

Durin the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette said he was surprised Samoa Joe was released by WWE last week and feels it could be due to his concussion issues. He had high praise for Joe:

"Samoa Joe is where I was going with this, what the heck!? With the announcers that they have and you need to get rid of Joe first, or is this saying they’re not going to clear him to wrestle – I know he’s had concussion issues but that guy has had a curse on him for almost 20 years, because he should have been, 15 years ago he should have been one of the biggest stars in the business."



On Joe's time in TNA:

"It’s either where he’s been or how they’ve used him when he’s been there, what was that line and that was over ten years ago? He said ‘I tripped on some bad booking’, that was in TNA. They f***ed him up from scratch. And I never understood how this is almost a foolproof talent, and how – and part of it was just TNA being a vastly secondary product at the time, and of course, I attribute most of that to the creative"

On Joe wrestling Kurt Angle:

"Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe that first match they had on pay-per-view, they did a serious build and they did somewhere around 40 or 50-thousand buys, which was by far the most successful TNA pay-per-view at the time. […] It’s just a shame, guys like that don’t come along every day, and nobody has had the first clue what to do with him."

Billed as "The Dream match of the Decade" Kurt Angle & Samoa joe put on an instant CLASSIC at Genesis 2006 in the first PPV clash of their epic rivalry!