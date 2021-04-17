WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Was Reportedly Short-Handed For Monday's Raw After Mania
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2021
This past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw After Mania wasn't as well-received as it has been in the past following WrestleMania.
It is also being reported the show was left short-handed.
Fightful Select reports the match between Matt Riddle and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wasn’t originally planned. The decision to hold it was because many more talents than usual were banged up after WrestleMania.
In addition, a couple of wrestlers had to miss the show due to COVID-19 symptoms. It is unknown of those with symptoms actually have covid.
Apr 18
Mickie James Comments On What She Plans To Do Next
Apr 18
Darby Allin Announced For Comic Con Revolution
Apr 18
WWE Had Plans For A Female Faction Which Was Nixed
Apr 17
Update On Recent WWE Talent Releases
Apr 17
WWE Is Planning A Live Crowd For SummerSlam 2021
Apr 16
Kevin Dunn Reportedly Didn't Get Billie Kay
