Update On Recent WWE Talent Releases
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2021
On today's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that several WWE talents who were released on Thursday by the company asked in the days before if they would be let go from the company, and were told "no" by WWE officials, according to Dave Meltzer. He said of the situation:
"There were actually people who asked if they were getting it [released] and were actually told no, and they would get a call later that they did [get released]."
He added:
"The ones who really want to go are the ones you hear that want out. This is not that list of people. This is the list of people who were, you know, for the most part, I don’t want to say happy in catering, but they — I did not hear anyone of these people, underground, wanting to get out as soon as my contract is up. I don’t think any of them were happy that this happened."
https://wrestlr.me/67740/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 18
Apr 18 - Sami Zayn revealed he pitched for SummerSlam 2019 against WWE Hall OF Famer X-Pac, who has since responded with a tease for a potential return to the [...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - During an Ask Kurt Anything segment of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle revealed he was originally planned to be the first-ever WWE U[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Mickie James was released from her WWE contract last week. James had reportedly wanted to return to the ring but it seemed the company had no plans fo[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Cinta De Oro, better known as former WWE Superstar Sin Cara recently spoke to Inside the Ropes during which he revealed that WWE sent him to anger man[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - The following was issued: AEW TNT CHAMPION DARBY ALLIN COMES TO CCRONT21! More Guests Announced EVERY TWO WEEKS! This December 18 & 19, 2021 Co[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - As reported last week a number of WWE Superstars were released from their contracts, those names included Samoa Joe, Tucker, Billie Kaye, Peyton Royce[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Episode 486 - WrestleMania Review and Budget Cuts - Right before we recorded the show, WWE started cleaning house. What did we think of the releases a[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - During an interview on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed wanting Sabu to go into the WWE Hall of Fame, which is somewh[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Georgia Smith recently interviewed on Spencer Love’s podcast, during which she discussed her father the British Bulldog’s upcoming WWE Ico[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - During a recent interview with Victory of Injury, WWE legend The Undertaker discussed his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, which many at[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated the direction WWE has for Charlotte Flair, which will likely result in [...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Chelsea Green has given her first interview since being released by WWE last week. Green revealed to Fightful that WWE had plans for Green, Vanessa B[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - A&E will air a documentary special on Steve Austin tonight at 8PM ET. Below is the synopsis: Directed by Jake Rogal and Executive Produced by Ja[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara (Cinta De Oro) discussed the lack of opportunities in WWE during a recent interview with Gary Cassidy… “Le[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - AEW has announced some new matches for this week’s episode of Dark: Elevation which will air on the official AEW YouTube on Monday night at 7PM [...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Durin the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette said he was surprised Samoa Joe was released by WWE last week and feels it c[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - This past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw After Mania wasn't as well-received as it has been in the past following WrestleMania. It is also being r[...]
Apr 17 Update On Recent WWE Talent Releases On today's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that several WWE talents who were released on Thursday by the company asked in the day[...]
Apr 17 - On today's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that several WWE talents who were released on Thursday by the company asked in the day[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WWE sources are reporting that the Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair match on night one of WrestleMania 37 received "universal praise", according to a rep[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - A live crowd in attendance for WWE SummerSlam 2021 is reportedly planned. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported WWE is planning to hav[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WWE has officially announced two big matches and a segment for next week's episode of Raw on USA Network. Randy Orton will go up against Braun Strowm[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - A new match has been officially announced for next week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. It was announced that the "The New Face Of TNT" Darby Allin[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - As seen on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX Pat McAfee has a new role as the color commentator of the blue brand. Justin Barrasso of SI.com is reporting[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be making an appearance at the Paul vs Askren event which is airing this Saturday in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Sta[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - Kevin Dunn is currently a trending topic on social media due a report on Billie Kay's release. Reportedly it's going around that Dunn didn't "get" Bil[...]