Update On Recent WWE Talent Releases

On today's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that several WWE talents who were released on Thursday by the company asked in the days before if they would be let go from the company, and were told "no" by WWE officials, according to Dave Meltzer. He said of the situation:

"There were actually people who asked if they were getting it [released] and were actually told no, and they would get a call later that they did [get released]."

He added:

"The ones who really want to go are the ones you hear that want out. This is not that list of people. This is the list of people who were, you know, for the most part, I don’t want to say happy in catering, but they — I did not hear anyone of these people, underground, wanting to get out as soon as my contract is up. I don’t think any of them were happy that this happened."