TNT Championship Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

The @AEWonTNT Champion called for any Top 5 contender in a title match on Dynamite & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked a top challenger! TNT Champion @DarbyAllin will defend the title vs. the unbeaten #3 ranked wrestler in AEW: Jungle Boy on #AEWDynamite on TNT Wednesday 8pm ET/7pm CT! https://t.co/d6rfZuqIv3 pic.twitter.com/8ALSXdFHCU

Previously announced for the show is Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women's Championship, Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz, Trent of The Best Friends vs. Penta El Cero M of Death Triangle and Adam "Hangman" Page vs. Ricky Starks of Team Taz.

It was announced that the "The New Face Of TNT" Darby Allin will be putting his TNT Championship on the line against Jungle Boy at the Daily's Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

A new match has been officially announced for next week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

WWE Was Reportedly Short-Handed For Monday's Raw After Mania

This past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw After Mania wasn't as well-received as it has been in the past following WrestleMania. It is also being r[...] Apr 17 - This past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw After Mania wasn't as well-received as it has been in the past following WrestleMania. It is also being r[...]

Update On Recent WWE Talent Releases

On today's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that several WWE talents who were released on Thursday by the company asked in the day[...] Apr 17 - On today's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that several WWE talents who were released on Thursday by the company asked in the day[...]

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Viewed As The 'Biggest Narrative In WWE'

WWE sources are reporting that the Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair match on night one of WrestleMania 37 received "universal praise", according to a rep[...] Apr 17 - WWE sources are reporting that the Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair match on night one of WrestleMania 37 received "universal praise", according to a rep[...]

WWE Is Planning A Live Crowd For SummerSlam 2021

A live crowd in attendance for WWE SummerSlam 2021 is reportedly planned. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported WWE is planning to hav[...] Apr 17 - A live crowd in attendance for WWE SummerSlam 2021 is reportedly planned. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported WWE is planning to hav[...]

Two Matches and a Segment Announced For Monday's WWE Raw

WWE has officially announced two big matches and a segment for next week's episode of Raw on USA Network. Randy Orton will go up against Braun Strowm[...] Apr 17 - WWE has officially announced two big matches and a segment for next week's episode of Raw on USA Network. Randy Orton will go up against Braun Strowm[...]

TNT Championship Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

A new match has been officially announced for next week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. It was announced that the "The New Face Of TNT" Darby Allin[...] Apr 17 - A new match has been officially announced for next week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. It was announced that the "The New Face Of TNT" Darby Allin[...]

Update On Pat McAfee Becoming New WWE SmackDown Color Commentator

As seen on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX Pat McAfee has a new role as the color commentator of the blue brand. Justin Barrasso of SI.com is reporting[...] Apr 17 - As seen on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX Pat McAfee has a new role as the color commentator of the blue brand. Justin Barrasso of SI.com is reporting[...]

Ric Flair To Appear At Jake Paul Vs Ben Askren Event In Atlanta

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be making an appearance at the Paul vs Askren event which is airing this Saturday in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Sta[...] Apr 16 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be making an appearance at the Paul vs Askren event which is airing this Saturday in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Sta[...]

Kevin Dunn Reportedly Didn't Get Billie Kay

Kevin Dunn is currently a trending topic on social media due a report on Billie Kay's release. Reportedly it's going around that Dunn didn't "get" Bil[...] Apr 16 - Kevin Dunn is currently a trending topic on social media due a report on Billie Kay's release. Reportedly it's going around that Dunn didn't "get" Bil[...]

Renee Paquette Calls Out WWE For Releasing Samoa Joe

Former WWE ring announcer Renee Paquette called out WWE for releasing Samoa Joe from the company. Joe didn't respond to her tweet, but below is what [...] Apr 16 - Former WWE ring announcer Renee Paquette called out WWE for releasing Samoa Joe from the company. Joe didn't respond to her tweet, but below is what [...]

Stephanie McMahon Issues Statement On WrestleMania 37

Stephanie McMahon issued the following open letter: Good morning, On Saturday night, I stood on stage at Raymond James Stadium, surrounded by WWE Su[...] Apr 16 - Stephanie McMahon issued the following open letter: Good morning, On Saturday night, I stood on stage at Raymond James Stadium, surrounded by WWE Su[...]

Mark Henry On When He Plans To Wrestle Again

In an interview posted by WrestlingInc, Mark Henry revealed whenever he would likely step back into a ring yet again. On who, where, and when for his[...] Apr 16 - In an interview posted by WrestlingInc, Mark Henry revealed whenever he would likely step back into a ring yet again. On who, where, and when for his[...]

Peyton Royce Posts Statement On Being Released By WWE

WWE released a handful of talent the other day, and Peyton Royce was one of those people. Royce thanked Triple H and WWE Chairman & CEO Vin[...] Apr 16 - WWE released a handful of talent the other day, and Peyton Royce was one of those people. Royce thanked Triple H and WWE Chairman & CEO Vin[...]

Rhea Ripley Calls Out Racist Comments Made About Her Boyfriend

Rhea Ripley is apparently tired of the racist comments being tossed at her boyfriend and also just racism in general. Ripley posted on social media t[...] Apr 16 - Rhea Ripley is apparently tired of the racist comments being tossed at her boyfriend and also just racism in general. Ripley posted on social media t[...]

Big Cass Opens Up About Alcohol Addiction, Recovery and WWE/AEW

CazXL (formerly Big Cass in WWE) was recently interviewed on Insight with Chris Van Vliet in a very honest and open discussion about his recovery from[...] Apr 16 - CazXL (formerly Big Cass in WWE) was recently interviewed on Insight with Chris Van Vliet in a very honest and open discussion about his recovery from[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of SmackDown?

WWE will broadcast another episode of Friday Night SmackDown from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center tonight. Here is what’s on tap for the show[...] Apr 16 - WWE will broadcast another episode of Friday Night SmackDown from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center tonight. Here is what’s on tap for the show[...]

Corey Graves’ SmackDown Commentary Replacement Revealed

WWE issued the following: WWE today announced that Pat McAfee will debut as the new analyst for Friday Night SmackDown tonight at 8 pm ET live on FOX[...] Apr 16 - WWE issued the following: WWE today announced that Pat McAfee will debut as the new analyst for Friday Night SmackDown tonight at 8 pm ET live on FOX[...]

Tucker Knight Appears to Be Doing Just Fine After Recent Release from WWE Contract

Former WWE Superstar Tucker Knight (one of the Superstars to get released from WWE on April 15, 2021) posted a picture of himself on Twitter, seemingl[...] Apr 16 - Former WWE Superstar Tucker Knight (one of the Superstars to get released from WWE on April 15, 2021) posted a picture of himself on Twitter, seemingl[...]

IMPACT EVP Scott D'Amore Teases a Possible Samoa Joe Appearance at Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore sent out an interesting Tweet in response to one of Samoa Joe's Tweets. It should be noted tha[...] Apr 16 - IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore sent out an interesting Tweet in response to one of Samoa Joe's Tweets. It should be noted tha[...]

Mauro Ranallo to Provide Commentary for Omega-Swann Main Event at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion

It has been announced that veteran pro wrestling/combat sports announcer Mauro Ranallo will provide ringside commentary for the main event match at IM[...] Apr 15 - It has been announced that veteran pro wrestling/combat sports announcer Mauro Ranallo will provide ringside commentary for the main event match at IM[...]

Mojo Rawley Has Reportedly Been Released By WWE

WWE has reportedly released Mojo Rawley. PWInsider reports that the company released Rawley today, although his name was not confirmed in the multipl[...] Apr 15 - WWE has reportedly released Mojo Rawley. PWInsider reports that the company released Rawley today, although his name was not confirmed in the multipl[...]

WWE Officially Declares Quarterly Dividend

WWE issued the following earlier today, declaring their quarterly dividend: WWE® DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDENDSTAMFORD, Conn., April 15, 2021 &ndas[...] Apr 15 - WWE issued the following earlier today, declaring their quarterly dividend: WWE® DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDENDSTAMFORD, Conn., April 15, 2021 &ndas[...]

Chelsea Green Posts Statement About WWE Release

Chelsea Green posted a statement about being let go/released by WWE. Below is what her statement says.... “I’ve made once in a lifetime[...] Apr 15 - Chelsea Green posted a statement about being let go/released by WWE. Below is what her statement says.... “I’ve made once in a lifetime[...]

Mickie James Issues Statement After WWE Release

As we reported several WWE superstars were let go from the company today. Mickie James issued a statement about her release from WWE, and she thanked [...] Apr 15 - As we reported several WWE superstars were let go from the company today. Mickie James issued a statement about her release from WWE, and she thanked [...]