Update On Pat McAfee Becoming New WWE SmackDown Color Commentator

As seen on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX Pat McAfee has a new role as the color commentator of the blue brand.

Justin Barrasso of SI.com is reporting that "the current plan is to let McAfee be himself on the air and avoid over-producing him."

Barrasso also noted that McAfee joining SmackDown is unrelated to the recent releases the company made. McAfee has been working toward this for a while.