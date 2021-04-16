Peyton Royce Posts Statement On Being Released By WWE

WWE released a handful of talent the other day, and Peyton Royce was one of those people.

Royce thanked Triple H and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, the fans, and her coworkers.

“Although my heart is in need of some repairs I must send out some thanks,” Royce wrote. “To Mr McMahon & HHH for allowing me the opportunity to work for you. I have loved every moment of it & I will cherish my memories at WWE for the rest of my life. Some of my wildest dreams came true under your roof. I cannot thank my wonderful fans enough. You all fuel my passion & my soul. I’ll never be able to thank you enough for your love through the years. I wouldn’t have had these opportunities without you! To all the women & men I have shared the ring & locker room with these past 6 years, thank you! All of your texts these past 24 hours have meant the world to me. I will miss your great minds, our memories but mostly our friendship. I’m so grateful to have met you all. You’ve made me a better person. My hope is that I have made my country, my family & friends back home proud. If so, I feel success in that. Without their support of me chasing my dreams since I was merely 10 years old, I couldn’t have done it.”

She had also thanked her boyfriend Shawn Spears, and ended her statement by looking forward to the future.