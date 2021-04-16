Rhea Ripley Calls Out Racist Comments Made About Her Boyfriend

Rhea Ripley is apparently tired of the racist comments being tossed at her boyfriend and also just racism in general.

Ripley posted on social media to call out a "fan" who made a racially insensitive comment about her boyfriend and herself. Below is what she said to this person.

“This. This is not okay,” Ripley posted, as seen below. “If you ever speak like this and I see it, you WILL be blocked. I will not hide names either. You deserve all the hate.”

Rhea Ripley and her boyfriend Jackson have been in a relationship since 2019, and this is not the first time hate was directed at the two and Ripley outed similar comments made about her and Jackson on her Instagram.

Her boyfriend is also a wrestler and has been busy working under the name Demetri Action Jackson. He's competed for both AEW and WWE as an enhancement talent. He made his last notable appearance on an AEW Dark episode on August 25th 2020.