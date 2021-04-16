Corey Graves’ SmackDown Commentary Replacement Revealed

WWE issued the following:

WWE today announced that Pat McAfee will debut as the new analyst for Friday Night SmackDown tonight at 8 pm ET live on FOX.

McAfee dropped the news on the WWE Universe with a huge social media announcement on Friday morning.

“For as long as I can remember WWE has been a company that I have admired, both for its incredible staying power of creating riveting entertainment and for its ability to connect people all over the globe,” said McAfee. “I’ve been fortunate to try a lot of cool professions but working for WWE was the one I looked forward to most. I am incredibly honored and grateful for the chance to give back to the business that has given me and many others so much and having the opportunity to sit at the same table that legends have graced is truly a dream come true. Now let’s go get it.”

McAfee will be joined at ringside every week by Michael Cole, VP of WWE’s on air announce talent and voice of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Known for his candid, relatable, and refreshing opinions, McAfee’s insight and sense of humor have built him a large, loyal and active fan base. In addition to being a philanthropist, social media influencer, stand-up comedian and former All-Pro punter for the Indianapolis Colts, McAfee is also the host of the #1 international daily streaming sports show The Pat McAfee Show, which is simulcast both on YouTube and on Sirius XM Channel 82 Mad Dog Sports Radio. Additionally, McAfee is the host of the popular podcast The Pat McAfee Show 2.0 and has performed both inside the ring and behind the microphone on WWE’s NXT.