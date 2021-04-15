WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mauro Ranallo to Provide Commentary for Omega-Swann Main Event at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 15, 2021
It has been announced that veteran pro wrestling/combat sports announcer Mauro Ranallo will provide ringside commentary for the main event match at IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming
Rebellion pay-per-view. This match will be a Title vs. Title Match between IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann and All Elite Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega.
