Spoiler On Aleister Black's WWE Return To Television

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2021

Spoiler On Aleister Black's WWE Return To Television

Aleister Black will be making his WWE return soon.

PWInsider is reporting that the company has been filming vignette promos for Black’s imminent return. They are reported to be based around the wrestler’s childhood.

Black was last in a feud with Kevin Owens on Monday Night Raw and then was drafted to SmackDown, but he hasn’t been seen on the blue brand.

It remains unknown what brand he will return to.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #aleister black
