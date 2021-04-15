AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1.2 Million Viewers After WWE NXT Departs Tuesdays

Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew strong 1.219 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up a whopping 77% from last week’s show, which drew 688,000 viewers.

The episode was the first one not head-to-head with WWE NXT since it moved to Tuesday. The 2-hour broadcast featured TNT Champion Darby Allin retaining his title against Matt Hardy in the main event.

In comparison, Tuesday’s NXT show drew 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

In terms of demos, the show scored a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

The numbers are the best since their debut episode drew 1.41 million viewers on October 2, 2019.

AEW officials will be very pleased.