Ronda Rousey Lists Two Dream Opponents For When She Returns To WWE

Former RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey has her sights set on two of WWE's top female Superstars.

Rousey, who joined WWE in January 2018, hasn't been on TV since her WrestleMania 35 loss to Becky Lynch, but recently admitted that she will return, but doesn't know when.

Speaking to D-Von Dudley on his Table-Talk podcast, the Baddest Woman on the Planet spoke of potential opponents for when she returns, naming both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions:

“I would really love to work with Rhea Ripley. Whenever I work with somebody, I think, what is it that I could do only with them and they can do only with me… Bianca [Belair] too, honestly. They’re both really really strong chicks that I feel like I can lift as well.”

During WrestleMania 37 week, Ripley said she'd love to face Rousey in the ring, though when that will happen remains unclear.