Former WWE Superstar Reveals Why He Was Forced To Change His Finisher

Durin an interview on the Straight Shooting podcast, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, who now goes by the name Erick Redbeard on the independent scene discussed a number of topics including why he was forced to stop using one of his past finishing moves.

"They thought the Claw Slam looked too much like the Chokeslam. You can’t have Big Show and Kane doing Chokeslams with me. This is right after my Full Nelson Slam got taken away because Jinder’s finish, who had just come up to the road, looked too much like my finish, so I had to switch my finish, so I did a rotating Powerslam, like Mark Henry’s World’s Strongest Slam but twisting"

