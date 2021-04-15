Chris Jericho Comments On Why He Decided To Appear On Broken Skull Sessions

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed his recent appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions.

"I wouldn’t have done the show if it wasn’t to talk about my whole career including AEW. There would be no benefits for me to go on and just talk about old things that I’d done in WWE and Steve wouldn’t have had me on either. So, we were both adamant about if we`re going to do this let’s do it right.

We were both pretty adamant about how we wanted the show to be done but if a certain 73-year old wakes up one day and goes, ‘What? I never said that’, the whole thing could be changed, wiped off the face of the earth, or whatever. But I also think there was a lot of trust both from Vince (McMahon) and from Tony Khan towards both Steve (Austin) and myself knowing that we wouldn’t go that way. There was no reason to kind of talk about things that are going to bury either side, it was a very positive interview as you guys saw. So, there was a lot of trust afforded to us and I think the moment that Vince said, ‘do it’, he knew what we’d be talking about and Tony even said it too. He had trust in both Steve and I to take care of both parties and we did that. If it was anybody else I don’t know if we’d be afforded the trust and there might have a bit more “snakey snakey” but I had Steve’s word and Steve had my word that we were going to do our best to have a great show and there was no reason to tear anybody down or talk any bad things and I think it’s one of the reasons why it pretty much aired exactly as we spoke. The thing was over two hours long, I don’t think there was much edited out, a couple of lines here and there but probably only ten minutes out of the two hours plus that we talked about was edited out and that was more for time purposes."