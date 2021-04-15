Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett Have Signed With ROH

In addition, Fightful Select reached out to Mike Bennett who told that he and Maria Kanellis signed completely new contracts with ROH and is different from their original agreement which was signed until June 2021.

PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett have officially signed with Ring of Honor following their return last year. The news was revealed in an interview with the website which will be released soon.

Ronda Rousey Lists Two Dream Opponents For When She Returns To WWE

Former RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey has her sights set on two of WWE's top female Superstars. Rousey, who joined WWE in January 2018, hasn't been on TV since her WrestleMania 35 lo[...] Apr 15 - Former RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey has her sights set on two of WWE's top female Superstars. Rousey, who joined WWE in January 2018, hasn't been on TV since her WrestleMania 35 lo[...]

WWE Has Released Multiple Superstars Including Samoa Joe, Mickie James & Billie Kay

WWE has announced the releases of multiple Superstars. Check out the WWE.com announcement below: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea G[...] Apr 15 - WWE has announced the releases of multiple Superstars. Check out the WWE.com announcement below: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea G[...]

Former WWE Superstar Reveals Why He Was Forced To Change His Finisher

Durin an interview on the Straight Shooting podcast, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, who now goes by the name Erick Redbeard on the independent scene discussed a number of topics including why he wa[...] Apr 15 - Durin an interview on the Straight Shooting podcast, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, who now goes by the name Erick Redbeard on the independent scene discussed a number of topics including why he wa[...]

Chris Jericho Comments On Why He Decided To Appear On Broken Skull Sessions

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed his recent appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. "I wouldn’t have done the show if it wasn’t to talk[...] Apr 15 - In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed his recent appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. "I wouldn’t have done the show if it wasn’t to talk[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of Impact Wrestling On AXS TV?

Below is the announced card for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: - Kenny Omega & Rich Swann Rebellion Press Conference- Jazz retirement ceremony- Pick Your Poison: Matt Card[...] Apr 15 - Below is the announced card for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: - Kenny Omega & Rich Swann Rebellion Press Conference- Jazz retirement ceremony- Pick Your Poison: Matt Card[...]

Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett Have Signed With ROH

PHOTOS: The Miz Shows Off His New Look Body

The Miz has taken to social media to show off his new and transformed body, revealing he has he lost nearly fifteen pounds. He posted: "The picture on the left was taken on January 8, 2021. The one o[...] Apr 15 - The Miz has taken to social media to show off his new and transformed body, revealing he has he lost nearly fifteen pounds. He posted: "The picture on the left was taken on January 8, 2021. The one o[...]

Eva Marie Comments On Her WWE Status

Eva Marie is on the WWE roster and does train at the WWE Performance Center, but she has yet to be assigned to a brand and many of her fans are wondering if she will ever return to our screens. Durin[...] Apr 15 - Eva Marie is on the WWE roster and does train at the WWE Performance Center, but she has yet to be assigned to a brand and many of her fans are wondering if she will ever return to our screens. Durin[...]

Will WrestleMania Remain A Two-Night Event Going Forward?

Following the second-ever two-night WrestleMania this past weekend, fans will be forgiven for thinking this will be the format going forward for future WrestleMania events. However, WrestleMani[...] Apr 15 - Following the second-ever two-night WrestleMania this past weekend, fans will be forgiven for thinking this will be the format going forward for future WrestleMania events. However, WrestleMani[...]

WWE Touts NXT Ratings Success For This Week's Episode

WWE has issued a press release touting the success of Tuesday’s episode revealing it was up 16% from the same week last year. WWE press release: On the heels of last week’s NXT TakeOver:[...] Apr 14 - WWE has issued a press release touting the success of Tuesday’s episode revealing it was up 16% from the same week last year. WWE press release: On the heels of last week’s NXT TakeOver:[...]

Women’s Title Match and More Announced AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW has announced several matches for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. - Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti for the AEW women’s championship- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage- Trent vs.[...] Apr 14 - AEW has announced several matches for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. - Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti for the AEW women’s championship- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage- Trent vs.[...]

Anthony Ogogo Wins His First-Ever Match On Dynamite

Former British Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo made quick work of his opponent in his first-ever match on AEW Dynamite tonight. Ogogo won his debut match in mere seconds after taking out his opponent wit[...] Apr 14 - Former British Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo made quick work of his opponent in his first-ever match on AEW Dynamite tonight. Ogogo won his debut match in mere seconds after taking out his opponent wit[...]

Mike Tyson Joins The Inner Circle On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, as advertised Mike Tyson was the special guest enforcer during the Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood match. At one point in the match, Harwood’s tag partner Ca[...] Apr 14 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, as advertised Mike Tyson was the special guest enforcer during the Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood match. At one point in the match, Harwood’s tag partner Ca[...]

WWE President Nick Khan Comments On Plans for Future Crowds At Events

Variety has published an article on WWE holding WrestleMania 37 with a live crowd in attendance at the Raymond James Stadium. Which had an announced attendance of 25,675 people for Nights 1 & 2. [...] Apr 14 - Variety has published an article on WWE holding WrestleMania 37 with a live crowd in attendance at the Raymond James Stadium. Which had an announced attendance of 25,675 people for Nights 1 & 2. [...]

WWE Releases Limited Edition Collecter's Box For Edge

WWE has released a new limited-edition collector's box, this time for Edge. Check out the announcement below. ONLY 750 OF THIS LIMITED EDITION BOX WILL EVER BE SOLD, SO GET YOURS BEFORE THEY’R[...] Apr 14 - WWE has released a new limited-edition collector's box, this time for Edge. Check out the announcement below. ONLY 750 OF THIS LIMITED EDITION BOX WILL EVER BE SOLD, SO GET YOURS BEFORE THEY’R[...]

Chris Jericho Says AEW Drove NXT 'Screaming And Yelling Away From Wednesdays'

During a recent interview with Forbes.com, Chris Jericho commented on NXT moving away from Wednesday nights and how AEW looks at the situation: "We’ve never really worried about what NXT was do[...] Apr 14 - During a recent interview with Forbes.com, Chris Jericho commented on NXT moving away from Wednesday nights and how AEW looks at the situation: "We’ve never really worried about what NXT was do[...]

Viewership For The First WWE NXT Episode On Move To Tuesday Nights

This week’s WWE NXT on USA Network, which was the first episode on Tuesday nights, drew 805,000, up on last week's 768,000 viewers, which was the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver special and the [...] Apr 14 - This week’s WWE NXT on USA Network, which was the first episode on Tuesday nights, drew 805,000, up on last week's 768,000 viewers, which was the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver special and the [...]

AEW Star Reveals She Has Been Released by The Company

All Elite Wrestling star Ivelisse has revealed on Twitter that she has been "let go" by the company. The former Lucha Underground star has been voicing her frustrations about how she has been utilize[...] Apr 14 - All Elite Wrestling star Ivelisse has revealed on Twitter that she has been "let go" by the company. The former Lucha Underground star has been voicing her frustrations about how she has been utilize[...]

Pick Your Poison and More Matches Announced For Tomorrow's Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a number of new matches for tomorrow's episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated card below. - Kenny Omega & Rich Swann Rebellion Press Conference- Jazz retirement [...] Apr 14 - Impact Wrestling has announced a number of new matches for tomorrow's episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated card below. - Kenny Omega & Rich Swann Rebellion Press Conference- Jazz retirement [...]

FITE TV Acquired by Triller Media

FITE TV has been quired by Triller. The platform currently airs programming from Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA. The following press released was issued: TrillerNet Acquires Premier Live Event [...] Apr 14 - FITE TV has been quired by Triller. The platform currently airs programming from Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA. The following press released was issued: TrillerNet Acquires Premier Live Event [...]

Stephanie McMahon Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Stephanie McMahon has revealed she has received the COVID-19 vaccine. She posted a video of herself receiving her second COVID-19 vaccination. She did not disclose if she received the Moderna or Pfiz[...] Apr 14 - Stephanie McMahon has revealed she has received the COVID-19 vaccine. She posted a video of herself receiving her second COVID-19 vaccination. She did not disclose if she received the Moderna or Pfiz[...]

WWE Moving ‘After the Bell’ Podcast To Fridays

WWE has announced that they will be moving their After the Bell with Corey Graves podcast to Fridays: WWE After the Bell is on the move. Corey Graves and his wheelman Vic Joseph are taking WWE ATB t[...] Apr 14 - WWE has announced that they will be moving their After the Bell with Corey Graves podcast to Fridays: WWE After the Bell is on the move. Corey Graves and his wheelman Vic Joseph are taking WWE ATB t[...]

Kurt Angle Comments On The Rumor He Was Buried By Triple H

Kurt Angle addressed rumors of Triple H burying him during a recent episode of his podcast. The rumor is that "The Game" buried Angle due to his inability to get booed against John Cean, who was the t[...] Apr 14 - Kurt Angle addressed rumors of Triple H burying him during a recent episode of his podcast. The rumor is that "The Game" buried Angle due to his inability to get booed against John Cean, who was the t[...]

Rhea Ripley Discusses Struggles After WrestleMania 36 Match

During the most recent Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, WWE Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley discussed learning from her WrestleMania 36 match. "Last WrestleMania, I learned a lot from bein[...] Apr 14 - During the most recent Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, WWE Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley discussed learning from her WrestleMania 36 match. "Last WrestleMania, I learned a lot from bein[...]