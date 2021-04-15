Eva Marie Comments On Her WWE Status

Eva Marie is on the WWE roster and does train at the WWE Performance Center, but she has yet to be assigned to a brand and many of her fans are wondering if she will ever return to our screens.

During a recent interview with MuscleandFitness.com, Marie commented on her status with the company:

"I love WWE so much. I owe my career to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and of course, Triple H. They took a chance on a no-name kid. When it comes to me stepping back in the ring, absolutely. I mean, I feel like now is the time for some heat and we all know your girl got a lot of that. So, I would love to definitely step back into the ring, it just has to be the right time, and the right moment, and if that opportunity arises, you better believe your girl is coming through."