Will WrestleMania Remain A Two-Night Event Going Forward?

Following the second-ever two-night WrestleMania this past weekend, fans will be forgiven for thinking this will be the format going forward for future WrestleMania events.

However, WrestleMania will be returning to a one-night event in 2022.

Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter the following:

"Now that the weekend is behind us, nearly everyone I’ve spoke to regarding WrestleMania had positive things to say. Aside from the weather, everything went smooth. The 2 day event was viewed as a success, but plans still remain for 1 single night next year in Dallas."

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Stephanie McMahon said the following on the matter:

"We want to maximize the value. The two nights are unique to the times [pandemic]. We have plans to go back to one night for future Wrestlemania events, but of course we will see what happens this year."

Would you prefer WrestleMania to remain as a two-night event or revert back to a singular?