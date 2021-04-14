WWE President Nick Khan Comments On Plans for Future Crowds At Events

Variety has published an article on WWE holding WrestleMania 37 with a live crowd in attendance at the Raymond James Stadium. Which had an announced attendance of 25,675 people for Nights 1 & 2.

WWE President Nick Khan was interviewed on the subject. Below are some highlights:@

Khan on running the event with live fans:

“If it could be done in a safe way, we had to get it done. And I think ultimately, thanks to the great work of all the folks here, we were able to get it done. If you recall, WrestleMania last year was two to three weeks into the pandemic. We had to cancel last minute and we did it from a studio. It was certainly a different experience. So we wanted to make sure that the fans and the people watching at home got the WWE experience that they’re used to on the biggest event that we have.”

On plans for more events with a crowd:

“Any plans? Yes. Any plans we can share? Stay tuned. But just know that once we’re back on the road, we’re on the road full time. We’re not looking to do other one-offs. Again, this was WrestleMania. And we felt it needed to be done for the fans. So look for news coming soon.”