Chris Jericho Says AEW Drove NXT Away 'Screaming And Yelling Away From Wednesdays'

During a recent interview with Forbes.com, Chris Jericho commented on NXT moving away from Wednesday nights and how AEW looks at the situation:

"We’ve never really worried about what NXT was doing. I know WWE NXT was watching our stuff during their show, but this was not a war that we were ever asking for, we were kind of thrust into it by proxy. The reason why we won it and won it so handily, is we never worried about what anybody else was doing, we just worried about our own show. I think the best thing about being unopposed is there’s been a lot of shows that we’ve done with some great segments and some great moments that might have been missed because people were switching back and forth.”

“Of course we’re competitive. Yes, we wanted to beat NXT. Yes, we wanted to drive them screaming and yelling away from Wednesdays and we did that."