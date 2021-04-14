Kurt Angle Comments On The Rumor He Was Buried By Triple H

Kurt Angle addressed rumors of Triple H burying him during a recent episode of his podcast. The rumor is that "The Game" buried Angle due to his inability to get booed against John Cean, who was the top babyface at the time.

Check out what Angle had to say on The Kurt Angle Show below:

"I didn’t hear anything backstage of Triple H burying me. He’s entitled to his opinion, I can’t do anything about that. I don’t agree with him, I think John Cena, when he came up through the ranks when he started, he was booked as invincible, he hardly ever lost. [WWE] did the same thing with Roman Reigns and look what happened to him, it took a long time for the fans to get with Roman. The fans are a bit rebellious, they don’t want a guy that’s dominant or invincible. They want a guy that’s vulnerable that could win or lose at any time and John was always booked to win.

Triple H and I were veterans, better known at the time. Cena was an up and coming talent so they were able to recognize us as more formidable opponents and the more popular wrestlers. It’s an uphill battle for John because they booked him so quickly into the main event as a baby face, that’s really hard to do. Triple H and I being the more experienced veterans, people knew us."