Rhea Ripley Discusses Struggles After WrestleMania 36 Match

During the most recent Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, WWE Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley discussed learning from her WrestleMania 36 match.

"Last WrestleMania, I learned a lot from being in that match, and I wouldn’t take back anything that happened. And then, the road I took after WrestleMania, I went through speed bumps and ups and downs and everything. Character-wise, I didn’t know what I was doing. Personal-wise, I didn’t know what I was doing. But it’s all part of the game pretty much. I feel like I have learned so much from being in those situations, and I honestly wouldn’t change anything. Even though, yeah, it did hinder me for a bit, I felt like I got myself back up, and I’m finally ready to take out the competition again. And I’m so stoked to see how far I’ve come in a year, not only in wrestling but as a human as well. I’m only 24, so I’m still growing as an individual. To be able to grow in WWE is really, really difficult, but I’m glad that I’m taking the path that I’m taking."

