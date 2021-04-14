Bobby Lashley On Possibility Of A Match With Brock Lesnar

During an interview with The Rich Eisen Show, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented on the possibility of a match against Brock Lesnar.

"I don’t really think that it’s a case of finding a venue to do it because I’m sure Vince [McMahon] would, I’m sure Scott [Coker] would, I’m sure Dana [White] would, I’m sure anybody would want to host that fight. It’s just Brock. It’s him, it’s him. I’m prepared, I’m ready. Brock and his people, whenever they think that it’s necessary, whenever they think it’s a big enough deal, then I think that they will go and step up, and I think at that point it’ll happen. Right now, my loyalty is to WWE, but I’m a fighter, and I’ve been a fighter my entire life. So, I don’t care where it is, I just think it needs to happen for the fans. I think that’s a question you need to pose to Brock because I think if he says yes, we can do it anywhere."