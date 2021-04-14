WWE 2K22 Is Rumored Not To Be Coming To Next Gen Consoles

The newly announced WWE 2K22 might not be coming to the next-gen consoles.

So that means PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S will miss out on a build for this video game, if rumors are to be believed.

The rumor started when a Twitter user noticed an ad for the game that showed it as available for PS4 and Xbox One. In addition to this, a recent trailer for WWE 2K22 that was released on Sony’s YouTube channel and had a PS5 in the title, but was quickly removed.

SportsGamersOnline.com, reached out to 2K Sports who told them "We have nothing to share at this time. We’ll share more information on WWE 2K22 soon."

The game will still be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but the build will not be for those platforms.