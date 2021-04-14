Here Is What Is On Tap For AEW Dynanite Tonight

- How will Taz react if Christian Cage turns down his Team Taz invite?

- Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as the Special Enforcer.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT.

Kurt Angle Comments On The Rumor He Was Buried By Triple H

Kurt Angle addressed rumors of Triple H burying him during a recent episode of his podcast. The rumor is that "The Game" buried Angle due to his inability to get booed against John Cean, who was the t[...] Apr 14 - Kurt Angle addressed rumors of Triple H burying him during a recent episode of his podcast. The rumor is that "The Game" buried Angle due to his inability to get booed against John Cean, who was the t[...]

Rhea Ripley Discusses Struggles After WrestleMania 36 Match

During the most recent Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, WWE Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley discussed learning from her WrestleMania 36 match. "Last WrestleMania, I learned a lot from bein[...] Apr 14 - During the most recent Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, WWE Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley discussed learning from her WrestleMania 36 match. "Last WrestleMania, I learned a lot from bein[...]

Bobby Lashley On Possibility Of A Match With Brock Lesnar

During an interview with The Rich Eisen Show, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented on the possibility of a match against Brock Lesnar. "I don’t really think that it’s a case of finding a [...] Apr 14 - During an interview with The Rich Eisen Show, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented on the possibility of a match against Brock Lesnar. "I don’t really think that it’s a case of finding a [...]

WWE 2K22 Is Rumored Not To Be Coming To Next Gen Consoles

The newly announced WWE 2K22 might not be coming to the next-gen consoles. So that means PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S will miss out on a build for this video game, if rumors are to be beli[...] Apr 14 - The newly announced WWE 2K22 might not be coming to the next-gen consoles. So that means PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S will miss out on a build for this video game, if rumors are to be beli[...]

WWE NXT Reveals Updated Logo and Television Graphics

During Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network, the brand revealed an updated logo and graphics for the yellow and black brand. The logo now features a winged skull and giant X. You can check out som[...] Apr 14 - During Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network, the brand revealed an updated logo and graphics for the yellow and black brand. The logo now features a winged skull and giant X. You can check out som[...]

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley Make Surprise Appearance On WWE NXT

The new WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair and new RAW women’s champion Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance on tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network. It all came about when Franky[...] Apr 13 - The new WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair and new RAW women’s champion Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance on tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network. It all came about when Franky[...]

New Cruiserweight Champion Crowned On WWE NXT

Kushida has defeated Santos Escobar to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Santos Escobar issued an open challenge on tonight's WWE NXT on USA Netowkr. Kushida accepted the challenge and ended[...] Apr 13 - Kushida has defeated Santos Escobar to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Santos Escobar issued an open challenge on tonight's WWE NXT on USA Netowkr. Kushida accepted the challenge and ended[...]

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush Now Owns His Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush revealed on his Twitter last night that he now owns the trademark to his ring name. Rush has used the ring name prior to joining WWE and also after. He tweeted: “[...] Apr 13 - Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush revealed on his Twitter last night that he now owns the trademark to his ring name. Rush has used the ring name prior to joining WWE and also after. He tweeted: “[...]

Salaries For Top WWE Executives Revealed - Vince McMahon, Triple H, More

The WWE Proxy Statement for shareholders was released today. The SEC filing has revealed the salaries of key executives in the company, including the McMahon Family. - Chairman and Chief Executive O[...] Apr 13 - The WWE Proxy Statement for shareholders was released today. The SEC filing has revealed the salaries of key executives in the company, including the McMahon Family. - Chairman and Chief Executive O[...]

Official Trailer for “Army of the Dead” Starring Batista Released

The official trailer for the upcoming film "Army of the Dead" has been released. Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista is featured. The film will be directed by Zack Snyder It will be released in select[...] Apr 13 - The official trailer for the upcoming film "Army of the Dead" has been released. Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista is featured. The film will be directed by Zack Snyder It will be released in select[...]

AEW Dark Lineup Announced - 16 Matches

During Tuesday night’s episode of the All Elite Wrestling YouTube the following AEW Dark matches were announced., 16 matches will take place. - Dark Order vs. Vary Morales & Spencer S[...] Apr 13 - During Tuesday night’s episode of the All Elite Wrestling YouTube the following AEW Dark matches were announced., 16 matches will take place. - Dark Order vs. Vary Morales & Spencer S[...]

Reginald Reveals Why He Missed WrestleMania 37

You may have noticed WWE Superstar Reginald was not in the corner of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at this weekend's WrestleMania 37, and he has now revealed why. NXT UK star Amale posted on Twitter won[...] Apr 13 - You may have noticed WWE Superstar Reginald was not in the corner of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at this weekend's WrestleMania 37, and he has now revealed why. NXT UK star Amale posted on Twitter won[...]

OVW Announces New Timeslot For Weekly Television Show

OVW issued the following: Louisville, KY. (April 13) OVW will move their weekly flagship TV show – OVW TV – to a Thursday night timeslot and will add three television affiliates throughou[...] Apr 13 - OVW issued the following: Louisville, KY. (April 13) OVW will move their weekly flagship TV show – OVW TV – to a Thursday night timeslot and will add three television affiliates throughou[...]

Former WWE Superstar Barbie Blank AKA Kelly Kelly Has Married

Barbie Blank, better known to WWE fans as Kelly Kelly has announced her marriage to Joe Coba. She shared the news on social media. "It’s you and me forever baby! @joebcoba You truly are my who[...] Apr 13 - Barbie Blank, better known to WWE fans as Kelly Kelly has announced her marriage to Joe Coba. She shared the news on social media. "It’s you and me forever baby! @joebcoba You truly are my who[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Breaks 2 Million Viewers For WrestleMania 37 Fallout Episode

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw averaged 2.026 million viewers with up on last week's 1.701 million viewers. This week’s episode was the post-WrestleMania 37 featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Braun[...] Apr 13 - Monday’s episode of WWE Raw averaged 2.026 million viewers with up on last week's 1.701 million viewers. This week’s episode was the post-WrestleMania 37 featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Braun[...]

CM Punk Talks About What His Return To The Ring May Look Like

During a recent Uproxx interview former WWE Superstar CM Punk was asked about a potential return to the ring. Check out the highlights below. On watching wrestling: “Most of the wrestling that[...] Apr 13 - During a recent Uproxx interview former WWE Superstar CM Punk was asked about a potential return to the ring. Check out the highlights below. On watching wrestling: “Most of the wrestling that[...]

The Undertaker Says He Nearly Turned Into A 'Blubbering Idiot' During His Retirement Speech

During an interview on the Victory Over Injury podcast, The Undertaker reflected on his retirement speech during the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view and addressed why it wasn't long. "I’d alr[...] Apr 13 - During an interview on the Victory Over Injury podcast, The Undertaker reflected on his retirement speech during the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view and addressed why it wasn't long. "I’d alr[...]

Here Is What Is On Tap For WWE NXT Tonight

WWE announced the opening segment alongside several matches to expect on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. This is going to be an exciting change as NXT moves to Tuesday nights. Below is what is on tap f[...] Apr 13 - WWE announced the opening segment alongside several matches to expect on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. This is going to be an exciting change as NXT moves to Tuesday nights. Below is what is on tap f[...]

Kurt Angle On His Match With Chris Benoit At WrestleMania 17

Kurt Angle discussed his match with Chris Benoit at WrestleMania 17 on The Kurt Angle Show recently. He also discussed how it compares to their Royal Rumble match in 2003. Angle on WWE putting him an[...] Apr 13 - Kurt Angle discussed his match with Chris Benoit at WrestleMania 17 on The Kurt Angle Show recently. He also discussed how it compares to their Royal Rumble match in 2003. Angle on WWE putting him an[...]

WALTER Reportedly Been Helping Produce WWE NXT Matches

Both Triple H and Shawn Michaels were a part of a media call recently. They both had been asked about NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne on if he is continuing to work as a producer like he was doing in the U[...] Apr 13 - Both Triple H and Shawn Michaels were a part of a media call recently. They both had been asked about NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne on if he is continuing to work as a producer like he was doing in the U[...]

Mace & T-Bar Attack Drew McIntyre After Raw Main Event as MVP Looks On

After tonight's Raw main event, which saw Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship,[...] Apr 12 - After tonight's Raw main event, which saw Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship,[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Randy Orton & Braun Strowman to Become No. 1 Contender to WWE Championship

In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE[...] Apr 12 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE[...]

Reminder: WWE NXT Moves to Tuesdays Starting Tomorrow Night

As a reminder, WWE's NXT program will be moving from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights on the USA Network, starting this week. #WWENXT moves to TUESDAY NIGHTS starting tomorrow at 8/7c o[...] Apr 12 - As a reminder, WWE's NXT program will be moving from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights on the USA Network, starting this week. #WWENXT moves to TUESDAY NIGHTS starting tomorrow at 8/7c o[...]