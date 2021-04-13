WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Reginald Reveals Why He Missed WrestleMania 37
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 13, 2021
You may have noticed WWE Superstar Reginald was not in the corner of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at this weekend's WrestleMania 37, and he has now revealed why.
NXT UK star Amale posted on Twitter wondering why Reginald didn’t appear during the PPV, Reginald replied "malade" which means sick.
