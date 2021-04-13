The Undertaker Says He Nearly Turned Into A 'Blubbering Idiot' During His Retirement Speech

"I’d already come to peace with my decision, but it was really real once I put the hat and coat on. Knowing I was putting the hat and coat on for the last time and walking to the ring in that capacity, it was tough. It was probably best that I didn’t say much more than I did or I would have killed 30 years of work and turning into a blubbering idiot. It was a tough moment. I had already come to grips with the fact that I had gotten everything out of this sponge that you’re going to get, but when I put the hat and the coat on, things feel different. ‘I might have one more in me’. No, that was it."

During an interview on the Victory Over Injury podcast, The Undertaker reflected on his retirement speech during the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view and addressed why it wasn't long.

CM Punk Talks About What His Return To The Ring May Look Like

During a recent Uproxx interview former WWE Superstar CM Punk was asked about a potential return to the ring. Check out the highlights below. On watching wrestling: “Most of the wrestling that[...] Apr 13 - During a recent Uproxx interview former WWE Superstar CM Punk was asked about a potential return to the ring. Check out the highlights below. On watching wrestling: “Most of the wrestling that[...]

Here Is What Is On Tap For WWE NXT Tonight

WWE announced the opening segment alongside several matches to expect on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. This is going to be an exciting change as NXT moves to Tuesday nights. Below is what is on tap f[...] Apr 13 - WWE announced the opening segment alongside several matches to expect on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. This is going to be an exciting change as NXT moves to Tuesday nights. Below is what is on tap f[...]

Kurt Angle On His Match With Chris Benoit At WrestleMania 17

Kurt Angle discussed his match with Chris Benoit at WrestleMania 17 on The Kurt Angle Show recently. He also discussed how it compares to their Royal Rumble match in 2003. Angle on WWE putting him an[...] Apr 13 - Kurt Angle discussed his match with Chris Benoit at WrestleMania 17 on The Kurt Angle Show recently. He also discussed how it compares to their Royal Rumble match in 2003. Angle on WWE putting him an[...]

WALTER Reportedly Been Helping Produce WWE NXT Matches

Both Triple H and Shawn Michaels were a part of a media call recently. They both had been asked about NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne on if he is continuing to work as a producer like he was doing in the U[...] Apr 13 - Both Triple H and Shawn Michaels were a part of a media call recently. They both had been asked about NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne on if he is continuing to work as a producer like he was doing in the U[...]

Mace & T-Bar Attack Drew McIntyre After Raw Main Event as MVP Looks On

After tonight's Raw main event, which saw Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship,[...] Apr 12 - After tonight's Raw main event, which saw Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship,[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Randy Orton & Braun Strowman to Become No. 1 Contender to WWE Championship

In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE[...] Apr 12 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE[...]

Reminder: WWE NXT Moves to Tuesdays Starting Tomorrow Night

As a reminder, WWE's NXT program will be moving from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights on the USA Network, starting this week. #WWENXT moves to TUESDAY NIGHTS starting tomorrow at 8/7c o[...] Apr 12 - As a reminder, WWE's NXT program will be moving from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights on the USA Network, starting this week. #WWENXT moves to TUESDAY NIGHTS starting tomorrow at 8/7c o[...]

Bray Wyatt Says He Feels "Reborn" During Tonight's Firefly Fun House Segment on Raw

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured the return of Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House" segment. During the segment, Wyatt revealed that he feels good, and even feels "reborn." It appe[...] Apr 12 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured the return of Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House" segment. During the segment, Wyatt revealed that he feels good, and even feels "reborn." It appe[...]

The New Day Defeats Jaxson Ryker & Elias on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day picked up a victory over the team of Jaxson Ryker and Elias. "We look like[...] Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day picked up a victory over the team of Jaxson Ryker and Elias. "We look like[...]

My World With Jeff Jarrett Podcast Announced For May 4th

A podcast starring Jeff Jarrett will be joining Conrad Thompson's family of pro wrestling podcasts. A press release had been sent to us via email. Below is what was shared to us. MY WORLD WITH JEFF[...] Apr 12 - A podcast starring Jeff Jarrett will be joining Conrad Thompson's family of pro wrestling podcasts. A press release had been sent to us via email. Below is what was shared to us. MY WORLD WITH JEFF[...]

Triple Threat Match Announced for Tonight's Raw to Determine No. 1 Contender for WWE Title

It's been announced by WWE official Adam Pearce that tonight's episode of Raw will feature a Triple Threat Match between Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman to determine who will c[...] Apr 12 - It's been announced by WWE official Adam Pearce that tonight's episode of Raw will feature a Triple Threat Match between Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman to determine who will c[...]

John Morrison & The Miz (w/ Maryse) Defeat Damian Priest on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, John Morrison and The Miz picked up a victory over Damian Priest in a Two-on-One Handicap Match, with a little bit of help from The Miz's wife Maryse Oue[...] Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, John Morrison and The Miz picked up a victory over Damian Priest in a Two-on-One Handicap Match, with a little bit of help from The Miz's wife Maryse Oue[...]

Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin Returns to Monday Night Raw for "Miz TV"

Former two-time WWE Divas Champion Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin made her return to Monday Night Raw tonight to appear in the "Miz TV" segment with her husband, The Miz, and his tag team partner, J[...] Apr 12 - Former two-time WWE Divas Champion Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin made her return to Monday Night Raw tonight to appear in the "Miz TV" segment with her husband, The Miz, and his tag team partner, J[...]

Alexa Bliss Introduces WWE Universe to Her New Friend Lily on Monday Night Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss introduced the world to her frightening new friend, Lily. Wrestling fans, say hello to Alexa's new friend! Welcome to #AlexasPlaygroun[...] Apr 12 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss introduced the world to her frightening new friend, Lily. Wrestling fans, say hello to Alexa's new friend! Welcome to #AlexasPlaygroun[...]

Charlotte Flair Interrupts Women's Title Match Between Rhea Ripley and Asuka on Raw

After making her return to Raw just before the start of the Women's Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka, Charlotte Flair made her presence known once again, as she attacked both[...] Apr 12 - After making her return to Raw just before the start of the Women's Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka, Charlotte Flair made her presence known once again, as she attacked both[...]

12-Time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair Returns on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her return to Raw. #TheQueen is BACK on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/y50FRsakDy — WWE (@WWE)[...] Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her return to Raw. #TheQueen is BACK on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/y50FRsakDy — WWE (@WWE)[...]

The Fiend And Randy Orton Match Changed Last Minute

WWE did a late change to the match featuring Randy Orton taking on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. As for the original plans, it was that The Fiend was going to defeat Randy Orton[...] Apr 12 - WWE did a late change to the match featuring Randy Orton taking on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. As for the original plans, it was that The Fiend was going to defeat Randy Orton[...]

The Viking Raiders Return to Monday Night Raw, Defeat Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders made their in-ring return, taking on former Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedr[...] Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders made their in-ring return, taking on former Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedr[...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated his longtime rival Matt Riddle with the Hurt Lock Full Nelson submission hold. Welp, no birds[...] Apr 12 - In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated his longtime rival Matt Riddle with the Hurt Lock Full Nelson submission hold. Welp, no birds[...]

Becky Lynch Not Returning At WrestleMania 37 Caused By "Ridiculous" Reason?

During today's Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed he has heard a "ridiculous" story about Becky Lynch not appearing at WrestleMania, although he has only heard it from one source and is w[...] Apr 12 - During today's Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed he has heard a "ridiculous" story about Becky Lynch not appearing at WrestleMania, although he has only heard it from one source and is w[...]

More Details On WWE Superfan Documentary

As recently reported WWE presented their first-ever Superfan award to Vladimir Abouzeide, who will be the subject of a new WWE documentary titled, "Superfan: The Story of Vladimir" on Peacock and the [...] Apr 12 - As recently reported WWE presented their first-ever Superfan award to Vladimir Abouzeide, who will be the subject of a new WWE documentary titled, "Superfan: The Story of Vladimir" on Peacock and the [...]

Lance Storm Turned Off The Main Event Of WrestleMania 37 Night 2

Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter and noted he had to turn off the WrestleMania 37 main event because of the camera angles. He tweeted: "Legit had to turn off the Main Ev[...] Apr 12 - Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter and noted he had to turn off the WrestleMania 37 main event because of the camera angles. He tweeted: "Legit had to turn off the Main Ev[...]

Press Conference Announced For This Thursday’s IMPACT on AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a press conference will take place on this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. AEW world champion Kenny Omega will meet with IMPACT world champion Rich Swann [...] Apr 12 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a press conference will take place on this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. AEW world champion Kenny Omega will meet with IMPACT world champion Rich Swann [...]