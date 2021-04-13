Here Is What Is On Tap For WWE NXT Tonight
Posted By: Dustin on Apr 13, 2021
WWE announced the opening segment alongside several matches to expect on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. This is going to be an exciting change as NXT moves to Tuesday nights.
Below is what is on tap for tonight.
New NXT Champion Karrion Kross will kick off the show
NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez to speak
Franky Monet, who appears to be former Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, debuts
Footage from what happened after Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole’s unsanctioned match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar to issue an open challenge
Tag Team Match:
MSK vs. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain
Singles Match:
Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
Eight-Person Tag Match:
The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell) vs. Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon
https://wrestlr.me/67674/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 13
Apr 13 - During a recent Uproxx interview former WWE Superstar CM Punk was asked about a potential return to the ring. Check out the highlights below. On watc[...]
Apr 13
Apr 13 - During an interview on the Victory Over Injury podcast, The Undertaker reflected on his retirement speech during the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view[...]
Apr 13
Apr 13 - WWE announced the opening segment alongside several matches to expect on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. This is going to be an exciting change as NXT m[...]
Apr 13
Apr 13 - Kurt Angle discussed his match with Chris Benoit at WrestleMania 17 on The Kurt Angle Show recently. He also discussed how it compares to their Royal [...]
Apr 13
Apr 13 - Both Triple H and Shawn Michaels were a part of a media call recently. They both had been asked about NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne on if he is continuin[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - After tonight's Raw main event, which saw Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number [...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to beco[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - As a reminder, WWE's NXT program will be moving from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights on the USA Network, starting this week. #WWENXT m[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured the return of Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House" segment. During the segment, Wyatt revealed th[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day picked up a victory over th[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - A podcast starring Jeff Jarrett will be joining Conrad Thompson's family of pro wrestling podcasts. A press release had been sent to us via email. Bel[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - It's been announced by WWE official Adam Pearce that tonight's episode of Raw will feature a Triple Threat Match between Randy Orton, Drew M[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, John Morrison and The Miz picked up a victory over Damian Priest in a Two-on-One Handicap Match, with a[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - Former two-time WWE Divas Champion Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin made her return to Monday Night Raw tonight to appear in the "Miz TV" segment with[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss introduced the world to her frightening new friend, Lily. Wrestling fans, say hello to [...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - After making her return to Raw just before the start of the Women's Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka, Charlotte Flair made h[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her return to Raw. #TheQueen is BACK on #WWER[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - WWE did a late change to the match featuring Randy Orton taking on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. As for the original plans, it [...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders made their in-ring return, taking on forme[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated his longtime rival Matt Riddle with the Hurt L[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - During today's Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed he has heard a "ridiculous" story about Becky Lynch not appearing at WrestleMania, alth[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - As recently reported WWE presented their first-ever Superfan award to Vladimir Abouzeide, who will be the subject of a new WWE documentary titled, "Su[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter and noted he had to turn off the WrestleMania 37 main event because of the camera angles[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a press conference will take place on this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. AEW world champion Kenny Omeg[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - WWE has announced a segment for this week’s episode of NXT. New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will speak on the show about win[...]