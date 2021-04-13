Here Is What Is On Tap For WWE NXT Tonight

Posted By: Dustin on Apr 13, 2021

WWE announced the opening segment alongside several matches to expect on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. This is going to be an exciting change as NXT moves to Tuesday nights.

Below is what is on tap for tonight.

New NXT Champion Karrion Kross will kick off the show

NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez to speak

Franky Monet, who appears to be former Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, debuts

Footage from what happened after Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole’s unsanctioned match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar to issue an open challenge

Tag Team Match:

MSK vs. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain

Singles Match:

Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Eight-Person Tag Match:

The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell) vs. Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon