WALTER Reportedly Been Helping Produce WWE NXT Matches

Both Triple H and Shawn Michaels were a part of a media call recently. They both had been asked about NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne on if he is continuing to work as a producer like he was doing in the UK.

“Backstage production work is not necessarily for everybody. There are certain people that gravitate towards that, and then there are certain people that have zero interest in that whatsoever,” Triple H stated. “He’s just a sponge. He will dig into every single aspect of this business and engage it in every single way you allow him to. He’s just incredible, especially at such a young age. He has an incredible mind for it. Johnny Gargano produces matches sometimes, especially with the younger guys for the other shows when we were on the live shows, what they would call the, Coconut Shows in Florida. [Tommaso] Ciampa, Candice [LeRae] has done it before. They would produce matches for younger talent coming up, and work with them and sort of mentor them to that next level. Pete Dunne does it. Damian Priest has done it. I know Finn Balor has an interest in it. I think WALTER’s done some of that with guys in the UK. I think it’s no different than being an actor and then dabbling in directing a little it. It just makes you think about it from the other side of the camera a bit differently, and then it makes you a better performer.”

Shawn Michaels stated that various talents have been asked to help produce some matches, and says that helping produce helps them with their matches.