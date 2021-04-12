Bray Wyatt Says He Feels "Reborn" During Tonight's Firefly Fun House Segment on Raw

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Home is where the fear is. After the shocking #WrestleMania betrayal by @AlexaBliss_WWE , @WWEBrayWyatt returns home to #FireflyFunhouse rejuvenated and prophesizing HIS return! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/E4OfzkywDw

"We will ALWAYS have each other! I think this could be a brand new start for all of us here! A new season, new friends and a BRAND NEW ME! As a matter of fact... I feel reborn!" #WWERaw #FireflyFunHouse pic.twitter.com/PLjXJyEP6s

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured the return of Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House" segment. During the segment, Wyatt revealed that he feels good, and even feels "reborn." It appears as though Wyatt is not worried about losing a friend in Alexa Bliss.

» More News From This Feed

Mace & T-Bar Attack Drew McIntyre After Raw Main Event as MVP Looks On

After tonight's Raw main event, which saw Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number [...] Apr 12 - After tonight's Raw main event, which saw Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number [...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Randy Orton & Braun Strowman to Become No. 1 Contender to WWE Championship

In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to beco[...] Apr 12 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to beco[...]

Reminder: WWE NXT Moves to Tuesdays Starting Tomorrow Night

As a reminder, WWE's NXT program will be moving from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights on the USA Network, starting this week. #WWENXT m[...] Apr 12 - As a reminder, WWE's NXT program will be moving from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights on the USA Network, starting this week. #WWENXT m[...]

Bray Wyatt Says He Feels "Reborn" During Tonight's Firefly Fun House Segment on Raw

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured the return of Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House" segment. During the segment, Wyatt revealed th[...] Apr 12 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured the return of Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House" segment. During the segment, Wyatt revealed th[...]

The New Day Defeats Jaxson Ryker & Elias on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day picked up a victory over th[...] Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day picked up a victory over th[...]

My World With Jeff Jarrett Podcast Announced For May 4th

A podcast starring Jeff Jarrett will be joining Conrad Thompson's family of pro wrestling podcasts. A press release had been sent to us via email. Bel[...] Apr 12 - A podcast starring Jeff Jarrett will be joining Conrad Thompson's family of pro wrestling podcasts. A press release had been sent to us via email. Bel[...]

Triple Threat Match Announced for Tonight's Raw to Determine No. 1 Contender for WWE Title

It's been announced by WWE official Adam Pearce that tonight's episode of Raw will feature a Triple Threat Match between Randy Orton, Drew M[...] Apr 12 - It's been announced by WWE official Adam Pearce that tonight's episode of Raw will feature a Triple Threat Match between Randy Orton, Drew M[...]

John Morrison & The Miz (w/ Maryse) Defeat Damian Priest on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, John Morrison and The Miz picked up a victory over Damian Priest in a Two-on-One Handicap Match, with a[...] Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, John Morrison and The Miz picked up a victory over Damian Priest in a Two-on-One Handicap Match, with a[...]

Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin Returns to Monday Night Raw for "Miz TV"

Former two-time WWE Divas Champion Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin made her return to Monday Night Raw tonight to appear in the "Miz TV" segment with[...] Apr 12 - Former two-time WWE Divas Champion Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin made her return to Monday Night Raw tonight to appear in the "Miz TV" segment with[...]

Alexa Bliss Introduces WWE Universe to Her New Friend Lily on Monday Night Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss introduced the world to her frightening new friend, Lily. Wrestling fans, say hello to [...] Apr 12 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss introduced the world to her frightening new friend, Lily. Wrestling fans, say hello to [...]

Charlotte Flair Interrupts Women's Title Match Between Rhea Ripley and Asuka on Raw

After making her return to Raw just before the start of the Women's Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka, Charlotte Flair made h[...] Apr 12 - After making her return to Raw just before the start of the Women's Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka, Charlotte Flair made h[...]

12-Time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair Returns on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her return to Raw. #TheQueen is BACK on #WWER[...] Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her return to Raw. #TheQueen is BACK on #WWER[...]

The Fiend And Randy Orton Match Changed Last Minute

WWE did a late change to the match featuring Randy Orton taking on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. As for the original plans, it [...] Apr 12 - WWE did a late change to the match featuring Randy Orton taking on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. As for the original plans, it [...]

The Viking Raiders Return to Monday Night Raw, Defeat Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders made their in-ring return, taking on forme[...] Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders made their in-ring return, taking on forme[...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated his longtime rival Matt Riddle with the Hurt L[...] Apr 12 - In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated his longtime rival Matt Riddle with the Hurt L[...]

Becky Lynch Not Returning At WrestleMania 37 Caused By "Ridiculous" Reason?

During today's Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed he has heard a "ridiculous" story about Becky Lynch not appearing at WrestleMania, alth[...] Apr 12 - During today's Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed he has heard a "ridiculous" story about Becky Lynch not appearing at WrestleMania, alth[...]

More Details On WWE Superfan Documentary

As recently reported WWE presented their first-ever Superfan award to Vladimir Abouzeide, who will be the subject of a new WWE documentary titled, "Su[...] Apr 12 - As recently reported WWE presented their first-ever Superfan award to Vladimir Abouzeide, who will be the subject of a new WWE documentary titled, "Su[...]

Lance Storm Turned Off The Main Event Of WrestleMania 37 Night 2

Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter and noted he had to turn off the WrestleMania 37 main event because of the camera angles[...] Apr 12 - Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter and noted he had to turn off the WrestleMania 37 main event because of the camera angles[...]

Press Conference Announced For This Thursday’s IMPACT on AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a press conference will take place on this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. AEW world champion Kenny Omeg[...] Apr 12 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a press conference will take place on this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. AEW world champion Kenny Omeg[...]

Segment Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a segment for this week’s episode of NXT. New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will speak on the show about win[...] Apr 12 - WWE has announced a segment for this week’s episode of NXT. New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will speak on the show about win[...]

WWE Introduces New Signature Intro and Tagline

WWE introduced fans to a new signature intro during WrestleMania weekend. The tagline has also been updated. "WWE: Then Now Together Forever showcas[...] Apr 12 - WWE introduced fans to a new signature intro during WrestleMania weekend. The tagline has also been updated. "WWE: Then Now Together Forever showcas[...]

The Fiend Posts A Very Cryptic Tweet Following WrestleMania

As seen during Sunday's night two of WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss seemingly turned on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a creepy and disturbing opening match.[...] Apr 12 - As seen during Sunday's night two of WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss seemingly turned on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a creepy and disturbing opening match.[...]

What Does WWE Have Planned Next For Drew McIntyre?

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the future plans for Drew McIntyre following his loss at WrestleMania 37[...] Apr 12 - During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the future plans for Drew McIntyre following his loss at WrestleMania 37[...]

Natalya Reveals Lip Injury From WrestleMania 37

Natalya revealed on social media that she suffered a hole in her lip during her match at WrestleMania 37 last night. She said in her tweet ‘wre[...] Apr 12 - Natalya revealed on social media that she suffered a hole in her lip during her match at WrestleMania 37 last night. She said in her tweet ‘wre[...]