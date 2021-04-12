The New Day Defeats Jaxson Ryker & Elias on Monday Night Raw

#TheNewDay @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins soar to new heights as they fight to restore the honor of the #WWERaw tag team division against @IAmEliasWWE & @JaxsonRykerWWE ! pic.twitter.com/iu5QodC9R4

"We look like beautiful baby angel cherubs from the Heavens." - @AustinCreedWins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7XGBgHFW6u

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day picked up a victory over the team of Jaxson Ryker and Elias.

Mace & T-Bar Attack Drew McIntyre After Raw Main Event as MVP Looks On

After tonight's Raw main event, which saw Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship,[...] Apr 12 - After tonight's Raw main event, which saw Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship,[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Randy Orton & Braun Strowman to Become No. 1 Contender to WWE Championship

In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE[...] Apr 12 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE[...]

Reminder: WWE NXT Moves to Tuesdays Starting Tomorrow Night

As a reminder, WWE's NXT program will be moving from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights on the USA Network, starting this week. #WWENXT moves to TUESDAY NIGHTS starting tomorrow at 8/7c o[...] Apr 12 - As a reminder, WWE's NXT program will be moving from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights on the USA Network, starting this week. #WWENXT moves to TUESDAY NIGHTS starting tomorrow at 8/7c o[...]

Bray Wyatt Says He Feels "Reborn" During Tonight's Firefly Fun House Segment on Raw

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured the return of Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House" segment. During the segment, Wyatt revealed that he feels good, and even feels "reborn." It appe[...] Apr 12 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured the return of Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House" segment. During the segment, Wyatt revealed that he feels good, and even feels "reborn." It appe[...]

My World With Jeff Jarrett Podcast Announced For May 4th

A podcast starring Jeff Jarrett will be joining Conrad Thompson's family of pro wrestling podcasts. A press release had been sent to us via email. Below is what was shared to us. MY WORLD WITH JEFF[...] Apr 12 - A podcast starring Jeff Jarrett will be joining Conrad Thompson's family of pro wrestling podcasts. A press release had been sent to us via email. Below is what was shared to us. MY WORLD WITH JEFF[...]

Triple Threat Match Announced for Tonight's Raw to Determine No. 1 Contender for WWE Title

It's been announced by WWE official Adam Pearce that tonight's episode of Raw will feature a Triple Threat Match between Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman to determine who will c[...] Apr 12 - It's been announced by WWE official Adam Pearce that tonight's episode of Raw will feature a Triple Threat Match between Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman to determine who will c[...]

John Morrison & The Miz (w/ Maryse) Defeat Damian Priest on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, John Morrison and The Miz picked up a victory over Damian Priest in a Two-on-One Handicap Match, with a little bit of help from The Miz's wife Maryse Oue[...] Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, John Morrison and The Miz picked up a victory over Damian Priest in a Two-on-One Handicap Match, with a little bit of help from The Miz's wife Maryse Oue[...]

Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin Returns to Monday Night Raw for "Miz TV"

Former two-time WWE Divas Champion Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin made her return to Monday Night Raw tonight to appear in the "Miz TV" segment with her husband, The Miz, and his tag team partner, J[...] Apr 12 - Former two-time WWE Divas Champion Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin made her return to Monday Night Raw tonight to appear in the "Miz TV" segment with her husband, The Miz, and his tag team partner, J[...]

Alexa Bliss Introduces WWE Universe to Her New Friend Lily on Monday Night Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss introduced the world to her frightening new friend, Lily. Wrestling fans, say hello to Alexa's new friend! Welcome to #AlexasPlaygroun[...] Apr 12 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss introduced the world to her frightening new friend, Lily. Wrestling fans, say hello to Alexa's new friend! Welcome to #AlexasPlaygroun[...]

Charlotte Flair Interrupts Women's Title Match Between Rhea Ripley and Asuka on Raw

After making her return to Raw just before the start of the Women's Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka, Charlotte Flair made her presence known once again, as she attacked both[...] Apr 12 - After making her return to Raw just before the start of the Women's Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka, Charlotte Flair made her presence known once again, as she attacked both[...]

12-Time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair Returns on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her return to Raw. #TheQueen is BACK on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/y50FRsakDy — WWE (@WWE)[...] Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her return to Raw. #TheQueen is BACK on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/y50FRsakDy — WWE (@WWE)[...]

The Fiend And Randy Orton Match Changed Last Minute

WWE did a late change to the match featuring Randy Orton taking on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. As for the original plans, it was that The Fiend was going to defeat Randy Orton[...] Apr 12 - WWE did a late change to the match featuring Randy Orton taking on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. As for the original plans, it was that The Fiend was going to defeat Randy Orton[...]

The Viking Raiders Return to Monday Night Raw, Defeat Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders made their in-ring return, taking on former Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedr[...] Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders made their in-ring return, taking on former Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedr[...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated his longtime rival Matt Riddle with the Hurt Lock Full Nelson submission hold. Welp, no birds[...] Apr 12 - In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated his longtime rival Matt Riddle with the Hurt Lock Full Nelson submission hold. Welp, no birds[...]

Becky Lynch Not Returning At WrestleMania 37 Caused By "Ridiculous" Reason?

During today's Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed he has heard a "ridiculous" story about Becky Lynch not appearing at WrestleMania, although he has only heard it from one source and is w[...] Apr 12 - During today's Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed he has heard a "ridiculous" story about Becky Lynch not appearing at WrestleMania, although he has only heard it from one source and is w[...]

More Details On WWE Superfan Documentary

As recently reported WWE presented their first-ever Superfan award to Vladimir Abouzeide, who will be the subject of a new WWE documentary titled, "Superfan: The Story of Vladimir" on Peacock and the [...] Apr 12 - As recently reported WWE presented their first-ever Superfan award to Vladimir Abouzeide, who will be the subject of a new WWE documentary titled, "Superfan: The Story of Vladimir" on Peacock and the [...]

Lance Storm Turned Off The Main Event Of WrestleMania 37 Night 2

Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter and noted he had to turn off the WrestleMania 37 main event because of the camera angles. He tweeted: "Legit had to turn off the Main Ev[...] Apr 12 - Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter and noted he had to turn off the WrestleMania 37 main event because of the camera angles. He tweeted: "Legit had to turn off the Main Ev[...]

Press Conference Announced For This Thursday’s IMPACT on AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a press conference will take place on this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. AEW world champion Kenny Omega will meet with IMPACT world champion Rich Swann [...] Apr 12 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a press conference will take place on this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. AEW world champion Kenny Omega will meet with IMPACT world champion Rich Swann [...]

Segment Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a segment for this week’s episode of NXT. New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will speak on the show about winning the title at last week’s NXT TakeOver: [...] Apr 12 - WWE has announced a segment for this week’s episode of NXT. New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will speak on the show about winning the title at last week’s NXT TakeOver: [...]

WWE Introduces New Signature Intro and Tagline

WWE introduced fans to a new signature intro during WrestleMania weekend. The tagline has also been updated. "WWE: Then Now Together Forever showcases the importance of the WWE Universe bringing our[...] Apr 12 - WWE introduced fans to a new signature intro during WrestleMania weekend. The tagline has also been updated. "WWE: Then Now Together Forever showcases the importance of the WWE Universe bringing our[...]

The Fiend Posts A Very Cryptic Tweet Following WrestleMania

As seen during Sunday's night two of WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss seemingly turned on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a creepy and disturbing opening match. The Fiend took to Twitter after the event, where[...] Apr 12 - As seen during Sunday's night two of WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss seemingly turned on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a creepy and disturbing opening match. The Fiend took to Twitter after the event, where[...]

What Does WWE Have Planned Next For Drew McIntyre?

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the future plans for Drew McIntyre following his loss at WrestleMania 37 against Bobby Lashley. He said: "Bobby Lashley [...] Apr 12 - During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the future plans for Drew McIntyre following his loss at WrestleMania 37 against Bobby Lashley. He said: "Bobby Lashley [...]

Natalya Reveals Lip Injury From WrestleMania 37

Natalya revealed on social media that she suffered a hole in her lip during her match at WrestleMania 37 last night. She said in her tweet ‘wrestling is real.’ The WWE Universe Twitter a[...] Apr 12 - Natalya revealed on social media that she suffered a hole in her lip during her match at WrestleMania 37 last night. She said in her tweet ‘wrestling is real.’ The WWE Universe Twitter a[...]