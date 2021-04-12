John Morrison & The Miz (w/ Maryse) Defeat Damian Priest on Monday Night Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 12, 2021
On tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, John Morrison and The Miz picked up a victory over Damian Priest in a Two-on-One Handicap Match, with a little bit of help from The Miz's wife Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin, who made her return to Raw to appear on "Miz TV."
